Intervensi Cepet Dibutuhake kanggo Ngatasi Patogen Tahan Obat ing Oseania

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 1, 2023
A recent study published in The Lancet Regional Health – Western Pacific has highlighted the urgent need for intervention and surveillance of drug-resistant pathogens in the Oceania region. The study, conducted by researchers from New Zealand, Fiji, Samoa, and Australia, focused on the antibiotic-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii (CRAb) in hospitals in the Pacific.

CRAb is a life-threatening pathogen that can cause infections of the blood, urinary tract, and lungs. Due to its resistance to medicine, these infections are difficult to treat and can lead to severe illness and death. It is classified as a pathogen of critical concern by the World Health Organization, making it crucial to understand its transmission and resistance mechanisms for global public health.

The study revealed several concerning findings. The researchers found a significant presence of CRAb in hospitals in Fiji and Samoa, highlighting the need for new treatment strategies. They also noted evidence of CRAb transmission within hospitals in these regions and the ineffectiveness of some common hospital disinfectants against the strains. This indicates a need for improved infection control measures.

Furthermore, the study identified the trans-national movement of CRAb strains between India, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Samoa, emphasizing the global nature of the issue. These findings underscore the severity and complexity of the CRAb problem, necessitating urgent multi-disciplinary and international intervention.

The researchers are advocating for a multi-pronged approach to address the issue, including the establishment of antibiotic use programs, strengthening antimicrobial resistance surveillance, implementing rigorous infection control practices, raising public awareness about antimicrobials and resistance, and encouraging a comprehensive approach to combatting antimicrobial resistance.

It is crucial to recognize that antimicrobial resistance is a global issue that requires collaborative efforts to mitigate its risks. This research serves as a testament to the power of international collaboration and lays the groundwork for broader public health initiatives within the Oceania region and beyond. Urgent action is needed to prevent the potentially catastrophic consequences of the increasing prevalence of CRAb in healthcare settings in Fiji and Samoa.

