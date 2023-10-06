Pasangan Burung Laut kanthi Kepribadian sing padha yaiku wong tuwa sing luwih apik, Temokake Sinau

A recent study conducted by the University of Liverpool suggests that seabird couples with similar personalities tend to be better parents. The study also found that personality compatibility plays a significant role in the longevity of the couples’ relationships.

The researchers focused on the breeding habits of black-legged kittiwake couples and observed that pairs with matching personalities were less likely to lose their chicks. This event is known to prompt monogamous birds to seek new partners. The study took place in Svalbard, located within the Arctic Circle, and aimed to analyze the impact of personality compatibility on both parenting abilities and the stability of pair bonds.

To assess the birds’ personalities, the researchers presented them with a blue plastic penguin toy to measure their level of boldness. After analyzing their reactions, the team compared personalities among paired birds and connected these findings to their success rates in parenting and likelihood of separation.

The study found that greater differences in personalities were associated with a higher chance of chick loss, which, in turn, increased the likelihood of the couples breaking up. This is particularly significant given the breeding environment of kittiwakes, where single-parenting is challenging due to tasks such as foraging and nest safeguarding that require both parents’ involvement.

Lead author Fionnuala McCully explained, “Having similar personalities within pairs makes it easier for parents to predict and respond to each other’s behavior.” Seabird parents spend extended periods apart while searching for food, thus often needing to make decisions without their partner present. Similar personalities allow for more predictable behavior, enabling informed choices that benefit both partners.

Kittiwakes are known for their long-term relationships, often remaining with the same mate for most of their lives. The decision to ‘divorce’ is rarely made unless prompted by significant reasons, such as the loss of a chick. This research comes at a critical time as kittiwakes face declining numbers due to factors like climate change and human activities, including overfishing, which threaten the survival of their young.

The study’s findings emphasize the importance of compatibility in animal relationships and highlight the challenges that the already endangered kittiwake population may face in the future. Unless there is a significant shift in human behavior and addressing environmental concerns, even the most compatible kittiwake couples may struggle to overcome these challenges.

The research was published in the journal Ethology.

