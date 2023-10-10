China Ngundang Kolaborasi Global kanggo Stasiun Riset Lunar Internasional

China is extending an invitation to the global space community to collaborate on its International Lunar Research Station (ILRS). During the International Astronautical Congress held in Baku, Azerbaijan, Li Guoping, the Chief Engineer at the China National Space Administration (CNSA), provided detailed insights into China’s ambitious space exploration endeavors.

One of China’s upcoming missions, the Chang’e 6, aims to make history as the first lunar far side sample return mission. Scheduled for a 2026 launch, this mission builds upon the success of the Chang’e 5 mission and includes contributions from France, Italy, and the European Space Agency (ESA). The Queqiao 2, also known as ‘Magpie Bridge 2,’ a lunar orbiter, will play a crucial role in facilitating communication between the lunar lander and mission control.

Chang’e 6 is expected to retrieve two kilograms of lunar material, similar to the achievements of its predecessor. Additionally, the Chang’e 7 mission, planned for 2026, will explore the Moon’s south pole. Multiple countries have submitted proposals to contribute international payloads to this mission, and evaluation of these proposals is currently underway. The Chang’e 8 mission, set for a 2028 launch, will also target the Moon’s south pole and serve as the primary mission for establishing the ILRS.

China is actively seeking international collaboration for the Chang’e 8 mission, with approximately 200 kilograms of payload capacity dedicated to international payloads. The CNSA is inviting proposals from potential collaborators. Furthermore, China has initiated a crewed lunar program with the goal of landing astronauts on the Moon by 2030. The CNSA is developing a heavy-lift launch vehicle to support this endeavor.

In addition to lunar missions, China has planned the Tianwen series of missions, including asteroid sample return, Mars sample return, and planetary exploration. China emphasizes that the data and samples collected from these missions will be available to the global scientific community for research purposes.

China is engaged in collaborative efforts with various countries and has established partnerships, including a notable one with Roscosmos. The sharing of lunar samples obtained from the Chang’e 5 mission with international collaborators demonstrates China’s commitment to cooperation. The ILRS program, initiated by Chinese scientists, aims to establish long-term operations in lunar orbit and on the lunar surface. China is currently negotiating with countries and international organizations on bilateral and multilateral levels for the ILRS project.

The CNSA offers flexibility to partners, allowing them to contribute to the project according to their capabilities. Cooperation can involve providing payloads or instruments, as well as participating in scientific research using data and samples returned from ILRS missions. The ILRS is a visionary project spanning from 2025 to 2040, demonstrating China’s dedication to international collaboration in lunar research and beyond.

