China Njelajah Gagasan Gua Bulan kanggo Perlindhungan Astronot

China has shown interest in the construction of bases within lunar caves as a means of providing unique protection for astronauts stationed on the Moon. Lunar caves, also known as lava tubes, offer valuable shielding from cosmic and solar radiation, meteorites, extreme temperature variations, and impact ejecta. These lava tubes, formed through volcanic activity on the Moon’s surface, could potentially be several hundred meters in diameter, offering significant space for establishing bases.

The thick rock ceilings of these structures provide natural protection for astronauts inside the caves. These lava tubes are ancient and untouched, making them ideal environments for scientific exploration and habitation. The steady-temperature environment within the lava tubes presents a more manageable setting for both astronauts and their equipment, as the Moon experiences extreme temperature swings.

Radiation on the lunar surface is approximately 150 times more powerful than on Earth, posing a severe risk to humans. However, the several meters of rock overhead in the lunar caves act as a substantial barrier, effectively protecting astronauts from this deadly hazard. The caves also minimize the risk of impacts from meteorites and other debris.

Zhang Chongfeng from the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology has conducted fieldwork in several lava caves in China to gain a better understanding of lunar lava tubes. Zhang’s team has found similarities between lava tubes on Earth and the Moon, categorizing them into vertical entrance tubes and slope entrance tubes.

China plans to deploy robotic systems to explore lunar caves, starting with the one in Mare Tranquillitatis. These systems will be equipped with scientific instruments and auxiliary vehicles for reconnaissance and energy support. China envisions establishing a long-term underground research base in one of the lunar lava tubes, incorporating residential and research facilities supported by an energy and communication center at the entrance.

China’s space exploration endeavors are on the rise, and they have announced plans to begin construction of a Moon base by 2028. Chinese researchers have been actively studying various lunar regions in anticipation of future lunar missions.

