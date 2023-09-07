Urip Kutha

Ngumumake Teknologi Anyar lan Kekuwatan AI

Ilmu

The Celestron EclipSmart Travel Solar Scope 50: Teleskop Solar Portable lan Trep

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 7, 2023
The Celestron EclipSmart Travel Solar Scope 50: Teleskop Solar Portable lan Trep

The Celestron EclipSmart Travel Solar Scope 50 is a solar telescope designed for casual and occasional use. It offers up to 18x magnification, making it ideal for observing sunspots. The telescope comes with a permanent solar filter, ensuring the safety of observers and eliminating the need for additional accessories. It is designed specifically for traveling, with a lightweight tripod and a small backpack included in the kit.

The telescope features a 2-inch/50 mm aperture, a 4-inch/360 mm focal length, and a focal ratio of f/7.2. The non-removable glass solar filter meets safety standard ISO 12312-2, blocking infrared, ultraviolet, and 99.99% of visible sunlight. It provides crisp, blueish-white images of the solar disk with minimal color fringing.

The Celestron EclipSmart Travel Solar Scope 50 includes a 20mm Kellner eyepiece for 18x magnification and a star diagonal for comfortable viewing angles. It uses a basic manual alt-azimuth mount with a panning handle attachment, but the tripod is not very stable in windy conditions. It is recommended to use a sturdier tripod for a steadier view.

Overall, the Celestron EclipSmart Travel Solar Scope 50 is a convenient and portable solar telescope for eclipse-chasers and those interested in observing sunspots. Its all-in-one design and ease of setup make it a suitable choice for beginners and children.

Sources: Celestron EclipSmart Travel Solar Scope 50 review

Image credit: Jamie Carter

By Gabriel Botha

Post web

Ilmu

8 Tips kanggo Njamin Kaslametane Wong sing Ditresnani Urip Dhewe

Sep 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Ilmu

Kasuksesan Dibantu maneh Satelit Aeolus: Nggawe Satelit Decommissioning Luwih Aman

Sep 11, 2023 Robert Andrew
Ilmu

Apa ana bolongan ireng sing ndhelikake ing Kluster Bintang Hyades?

Sep 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Sampeyan ora kejawab

News

Masa Depan Persiapan Permukaan: Kemajuan Teknologi Mesin Penggiling Lantai Global

Sep 11, 2023 0 Komentar
Teknologi

Ngalih Apple menyang USB-C ing iPhone 15: Pamindhahan sing Dipeksa, Nanging Mupangate

Sep 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar
Teknologi

Jahe: Obat Alami kanggo Sembelit

Sep 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
Teknologi

Starfield Resmi Didhukung Mods Rawuh ing 2024

Sep 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentar