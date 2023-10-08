Reservoir Banyu sing Mentas Ditemokake Nimbulake Keprigelan Gempa Mega

Scientists have recently made a significant discovery of a massive body of water beneath the ocean floor in the Hikurangi Subduction Zone, off the coast of Gisborne/Tairāwhiti. This region is known for its high risk of a mega 9 earthquake occurring within the next 50 years. The new finding, unveiled in a recently published study, is part of an international research project aimed at gathering more information about the Hikurangi Trench.

The Hikurangi Subduction Zone is where two tectonic plates collide, creating immense pressure which could potentially trigger a large earthquake and subsequent tsunami. According to Dr Graham Leonard, a natural hazard expert at GNS, this particular zone is the cause of his “sleepless nights.” Scientists estimate that there is a 26% chance of a megaquake occurring in this area within the next 50 years.

GNS has conducted modeling which suggests that an 8.9 magnitude earthquake in the Hikurangi Subduction Zone could generate a tsunami with waves up to 20m high along parts of New Zealand’s coast. This leaves as little as 13 minutes for residents to evacuate to safety.

The discovery of the body of water beneath the ocean floor is being studied to understand how its pressure might contribute to a phenomenon called slow slip earthquakes. Slow slip events unfold over weeks to months and may eventually lead to a megaquake. Lead author Andrew Gase from Western Washington University emphasizes that while the researchers cannot fully comprehend the impact on the fault line, they have observed a far higher amount of water than normal. Gase calls for deeper drilling to determine if the water affects the pressure around the fault, as this information could provide valuable insights into predicting large earthquakes with greater precision.

The Hikurangi Subduction Zone sits within a vast volcanic province that was created millions of years ago when a massive plume of lava breached the earth’s surface in the Pacific Ocean. This volcanic eruption, one of the largest known events on Earth, has left a lasting geological legacy in the region.

While the discovery of the water reservoir brings new understanding to the complex dynamics of the Hikurangi Subduction Zone, it also highlights the importance of continued research into earthquake prediction and preparedness. With this newfound knowledge, scientists can strive to improve early warning systems and ensure the safety of vulnerable coastal communities.

Definisi:

– Subduction Zone: A tectonic boundary where two lithospheric plates converge, with one plate sliding beneath the other.

– Megaquake: An earthquake with a magnitude of 9.0 or higher.

– Tsunami: A series of ocean waves triggered by seismic activity under the ocean floor.

– Slow Slip Earthquake: An earthquake that occurs over an extended period, typically weeks to months, as opposed to conventional rapid earthquakes.

