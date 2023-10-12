Urip Kutha

Ngumumake Teknologi Anyar lan Kekuwatan AI

Ilmu

Misi Asteroid Psyche NASA Ditundha Amarga Cuaca Kurang

ByGabriel Botha

Oct 12, 2023
Misi Asteroid Psyche NASA Ditundha Amarga Cuaca Kurang

The launch of NASA’s Psyche asteroid mission has been postponed to Friday morning due to inclement weather. Originally scheduled to launch on Thursday, the mission’s launch window was delayed to account for storms coming in from the Gulf of Mexico. The decision was made after a prelaunch press briefing on Wednesday revealed bleak weather predictions for Thursday morning, with only a 20% chance of favorable conditions.

Arlena Moses, launch weather officer with the U.S. Space Force, explained the concerns regarding the stormy weather and strong winds expected in the area. The mission teams decided to delay the launch until Friday, with a 50% chance of favorable conditions. Saturday also presents a backup opportunity with similar launch conditions. The decision to delay may also be influenced by the limitations of the Falcon Heavy rocket, as it has limited launch recycle attempts before requiring maintenance.

The Psyche mission aims to explore a metal asteroid of the same name located in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. Scientists believe that Psyche may be the exposed core of a protoplanet, and this mission will help gather more information about its composition. The launch window for the mission extends until October 25, allowing multiple opportunities for a successful launch.

Sumber: Ora kasedhiya

By Gabriel Botha

Post web

Ilmu

Wanita Luwih seneng Kekuwatan Fisik ing Hubungan Jangka Cekak, nanging Humor Afiliasi kanggo Sukses Jangka Panjang

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Ilmu

Pandhuan kanggo ndeleng lan motret grahana surya Annular kanthi aman

Oct 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Ilmu

Satelit ing Angkasa: Ancaman kanggo Astronomi Radio lan Sambungan Kita menyang Kosmos

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Sampeyan ora kejawab

Ilmu

Wanita Luwih seneng Kekuwatan Fisik ing Hubungan Jangka Cekak, nanging Humor Afiliasi kanggo Sukses Jangka Panjang

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Pandhuan kanggo ndeleng lan motret grahana surya Annular kanthi aman

Oct 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Satelit ing Angkasa: Ancaman kanggo Astronomi Radio lan Sambungan Kita menyang Kosmos

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Fluoresensi Digunakake kanggo Ngukur Tingkat Stress ing Kacang Kedelai sing Dipaparake Ozon

Oct 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentar