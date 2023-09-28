A recent study conducted by Harvard astronomers at the Center for Astrophysics | Harvard and Smithsonian (CfA) sheds light on the peculiarities of the Milky Way Galaxy’s outer disk. The researchers have found that the warped and flared shape of the disk can be explained by the presence of a tilted dark matter halo surrounding the galaxy. This discovery not only supports existing theories about the formation of the Milky Way but also offers insights into the enigmatic nature of dark matter.

The Milky Way resides within a diffuse cloud known as the stellar halo, which extends far beyond the galaxy itself. Previous studies have determined that the stellar halo is tilted and elliptical in shape. Building upon this finding, the scientists in this new study assumed a similar shape for the dark matter halo, which encompasses the entirety of the Milky Way and its surroundings.

Since dark matter does not interact with light, its presence and characteristics can only be inferred through indirect methods. Using models to calculate the orbits of stars within a tilted and oblong dark matter halo, the researchers were able to obtain a nearly perfect match to previous observations of the disordered and flared nature of the galaxy’s disk.

According to the study’s co-authors, Charlie Conroy and Lars Hernquist, a tilted dark halo offers an elegant explanation for both the magnitude and direction of the Milky Way’s distorted disk. While such a halo shape is common in simulations, this study represents the first investigation of its effect on our own galaxy.

The results of this research also reinforce the prevailing idea that the Milky Way underwent a collision with another galaxy, a scenario that researchers have long hypothesized. The presence of a misaligned and football-shaped halo suggests that the galaxy experienced a merger event.

Furthermore, this study’s calculation of the probable shape of the dark matter halo could provide insights into the properties and particle nature of dark matter itself, which remain elusive in the field of physics. The deviation from a spherical shape in the galaxy’s data indicates that there are limits to how dark matter interacts with itself.

If these findings are confirmed, they could pave the way for new methods of studying the invisible dark matter that permeates the cosmos. This could include innovative techniques for detecting the kinematic signatures of dark sub-halos, which are small dark matter halos swirling around the galaxy.

This study opens up exciting possibilities for unraveling the mysteries of dark matter and gaining a deeper understanding of the evolution of our own galaxy. By examining the unique features of the Milky Way’s disk, astronomers are moving closer to comprehending the intricacies of the cosmos.

