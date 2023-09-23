A rare celestial event known as an annular solar eclipse, also referred to as the “ring of fire” solar eclipse, will be visible in the skies over the U.S. on Saturday, October 14. During this type of eclipse, the Moon is at the farthest point in its orbit from Earth, partially obscuring the Sun and creating a bright ring of sunlight around the Moon.

The annular eclipse can only be seen within a narrow path of annularity that stretches from Oregon to Texas, parts of Mexico, Central America, and South America. In the U.S., the eclipse will start in Oregon at 9:13 a.m. PDT and end in Texas at 12:03 p.m. CDT. Outside of this path, people in the contiguous U.S., Puerto Rico, and parts of Alaska and Hawaii will still be able to witness a partial solar eclipse where the Moon covers part of the Sun without creating the “ring of fire” effect.

To safely observe the eclipse, viewers must use special eye protection like eclipse glasses or a specialized solar filter. Indirect viewing methods, such as a pinhole projector, can also be used to watch the eclipse without directly looking at the Sun.

NASA will be providing live coverage of the annular solar eclipse on NASA TV, the agency’s website, and social media platforms from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Additionally, a media teleconference will be held on Tuesday, September 26 at 4 p.m. EDT to discuss the solar eclipse.

It’s important to note that this annular solar eclipse is just a preview of the next major solar eclipse, a total solar eclipse, which is set to occur on April 8, 2024. The total solar eclipse will cross the U.S. from Texas to Maine, offering another incredible celestial phenomenon for sky-gazers to behold.

Source: NASA Sun & Space (@NASASun)