Alat AI Anyar Ngasilake Lagu Burung Sintetis kanggo Ningkatake Pemantauan Ekologis

Researchers at the University of Moncton, Canada, have developed a groundbreaking deep learning artificial intelligence (AI) tool called ECOGEN that has the ability to generate lifelike birdsongs. The aim of this innovative technology is to enhance the samples of underrepresented bird species and improve the accuracy of bird identification tools used in ecological monitoring.

Identifying bird species through their songs is now easier than ever, thanks to the abundance of phone apps and software available to both ecologists and the public. However, a significant challenge arises when the identification software encounters a bird species that it has never heard before or has limited recordings to reference. This poses a problem for ecologists and conservationists who are monitoring rare species.

To address this challenge, the researchers created ECOGEN, an AI tool that generates artificial birdsongs. By incorporating these synthetic samples into audio identification tools, which often have more data on common species, the researchers found that the accuracy of bird song classification improved by an average of 12%. The effectiveness of ECOGEN was published in the scientific journal Methods in Ecology and Evolution.

Dr. Nicolas Lecomte, one of the lead researchers, explains that the need for automated tools, such as acoustic monitoring, is paramount in tracking shifts in biodiversity due to global changes in animal populations. However, existing AI models lack comprehensive reference libraries. ECOGEN fills this gap by creating new instances of bird sounds that support AI models. This means that for species with limited wild recordings, such as rare, elusive, or sensitive birds, the sound library can be expanded without further disruption to the animals or additional fieldwork.

Apart from its primary application in bird conservation, ECOGEN also has potential uses in the preservation of other endangered animal species, such as mammals, fish (yes, they can produce sounds too!), insects, and amphibians. The tool’s versatility combined with its accessibility, as an open-source software that can run on basic computers, makes it a valuable asset for ecological research.

FAQ:

Q: How does ECOGEN enhance bird identification tools?

A: ECOGEN generates lifelike birdsongs to enhance the samples of underrepresented bird species, improving the accuracy of bird identification tools used in ecological monitoring.

Q: What is the potential benefit of ECOGEN?

A: ECOGEN can contribute to the conservation of endangered bird species and provide valuable insights into their vocalizations, behaviors, and habitat preferences.

Q: Can ECOGEN be used for species other than birds?

A: While ECOGEN was developed for birds, the researchers believe it can be applied to mammals, fish, insects, and amphibians as well.

Q: How does ECOGEN work?

A: ECOGEN converts real recordings of bird songs into spectrograms, generates new AI images from these spectrograms to increase the dataset for rare species, and then converts them back into audio to train bird sound identifiers.