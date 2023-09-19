Urip Kutha

Ngumumake Teknologi Anyar lan Kekuwatan AI

Ilmu

Rover Penasaran NASA Tekan Gediz Vallis Ridge ing Mars: Gambar saka Masa Lalu Planet Abang

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 19, 2023
Rover Penasaran NASA Tekan Gediz Vallis Ridge ing Mars: Gambar saka Masa Lalu Planet Abang

NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover has successfully reached its long-sought destination, the Gediz Vallis Ridge. The ridge is a significant geological feature on Mount Sharp, a towering mountain on Mars that Curiosity has been exploring since 2014. This ridge holds a crucial record of one of the last wet periods on this part of the Red Planet.

After three years and multiple attempts, Curiosity’s mission team was finally able to navigate past the challenging obstacles of knife-edged rocks and steep slopes to reach the ridge. The achievement marks a significant milestone for the rover and its scientific exploration.

Ashwin Vasavada, Curiosity’s project scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, expressed his excitement, stating, “It’s a thrill to be able to reach out and touch rocks that were transported from places high up on Mount Sharp that we’ll never be able to visit with Curiosity.”

The Gediz Vallis Ridge offers scientists a unique opportunity to study the remnants of a geological feature known as a debris flow fan. Similar formations are found on both Mars and Earth, but the exact processes behind their formation are still not fully understood.

Curiosity has provided the first up-close views of the eroded remnants of this debris flow fan. The rover’s Mastcam captured 136 individual images of the region, creating an immersive panorama. This mosaic will aid scientists in unraveling the mysteries of how debris flow fans form and the role they played in shaping the Martian landscape.

Moving forward, Curiosity’s next goal is to investigate the Gediz Vallis Channel, a pathway through which water flowed approximately 3 billion years ago. This ancient water flow carried rocks and debris that eventually piled up to form the Gediz Vallis Ridge. By analyzing these geological features, scientists hope to gain further insights into Mars’ past climate and its potential for sustaining life.

sumber:
– NASA’s Curiosity Rover (@MarsCuriosity) on Twitter
- Laboratorium Propulsi Jet NASA

By Mampho Brescia

Post web

Ilmu

Pesawat Ruang Angkasa OSIRIS-REx NASA kanggo Ngeculake Kapsul Sampel Asteroid kanggo Mendarat ing Gurun Utah

Sep 23, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Ilmu

Asal-Usul Tumindak Sengaja: Wawasan saka Riset Bayi

Sep 23, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Ilmu

Misi OSIRIS-REx: Nggawa Spesimen Batu Alien Mbalik menyang Bumi

Sep 23, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Sampeyan ora kejawab

Ilmu

Pesawat Ruang Angkasa OSIRIS-REx NASA kanggo Ngeculake Kapsul Sampel Asteroid kanggo Mendarat ing Gurun Utah

Sep 23, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Asal-Usul Tumindak Sengaja: Wawasan saka Riset Bayi

Sep 23, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Misi OSIRIS-REx: Nggawa Spesimen Batu Alien Mbalik menyang Bumi

Sep 23, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Vikram Lander lan Pragyan Rover India tetep ing Mode Turu

Sep 23, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar