Urip Kutha

Ngumumake Teknologi Anyar lan Kekuwatan AI

Ilmu

Misi L1 Aditya ing Jalur Tekan Titik L1 ing 18 Dina: Ketua ISRO

ByRobert Andrew

Oct 8, 2023
Misi L1 Aditya ing Jalur Tekan Titik L1 ing 18 Dina: Ketua ISRO

ISRO Chairman S Somanath has confirmed that the Aditya L1 Mission is progressing satisfactorily and is expected to reach the L1 Point in the next 18 days. This mission aims to study the sun’s corona and its dynamics.

In addition to the Aditya L1 Mission, ISRO is also planning to launch the X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat) in December. The XPoSat is designed to study the polarization of cosmic X-rays.

During a briefing at the Hacking and Cyber Briefing Conference, Somnath highlighted the challenges faced by ISRO in securing India’s space infrastructure. He expressed concerns about the increasing threats posed by actors in the neighborhood who are attempting to penetrate India’s space systems.

ISRO has taken proactive measures to mitigate these threats. The agency has implemented a practice of identifying and addressing vulnerabilities at the design stage itself. This approach ensures that intranet and internet systems are physically separated, and threats are contained at the interface.

By adopting these security measures, ISRO aims to prevent any potential threats from infiltrating deeper into the space infrastructure. The agency remains committed to safeguarding the country’s space assets.

sumber:
– ISRO Chairman S Somanath, speaking at a media briefing in Kochi
– ISRO’s Aditya L1 Mission and X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat)

Definisi:
– L1 Point: A point in space where the gravitational forces of two celestial bodies roughly balance each other.
– X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat): A satellite designed to study the polarization of cosmic X-rays.

By Robert Andrew

Post web

Ilmu

Riset Anyar Nyaranake Manungsa Mapan ing Amerika 23,000 Taun Kapungkur

Oct 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Ilmu

Ilmuwan Nemokake Badai Surya Massive 14,300 Taun Kapungkur

Oct 9, 2023 Robert Andrew
Ilmu

Njelajah Asteroid Apophis: Misi OSIRIS-APEX NASA

Oct 9, 2023 Robert Andrew

Sampeyan ora kejawab

Ilmu

Riset Anyar Nyaranake Manungsa Mapan ing Amerika 23,000 Taun Kapungkur

Oct 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Ilmuwan Nemokake Badai Surya Massive 14,300 Taun Kapungkur

Oct 9, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Njelajah Asteroid Apophis: Misi OSIRIS-APEX NASA

Oct 9, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Dampak Prastawa Kosmik ing Lair Tetanèn

Oct 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentar