Njelajah Kemungkinan Ngirim Manungsa menyang Venus

NASA’s plans to send humans back to the Moon through the Artemis missions have sparked excitement about future space exploration. But what about other worlds in the Solar System? Is Venus a viable option? While Venus might seem like a logical choice due to its proximity to Earth, its extreme conditions make it a challenging target for human exploration.

Dr. Paul Byrne, an Associate Professor of Earth, Environmental, and Planetary Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, explains that the surface of Venus is inhospitable, with temperatures reaching a scorching 464 degrees Celsius (867 degrees Fahrenheit) and surface pressures 92 times higher than Earth’s. This makes landing and surviving on Venus nearly impossible. However, above the clouds, conditions are more tolerable. With proper breathing apparatus, humans could potentially explore the cloud-covered atmosphere, where temperatures and pressure resemble a pleasant spring day on Earth.

Sending humans to Venus would likely involve flying by the planet on the way to another destination in the Solar System. The idea of establishing a cloud-based habitat has also been proposed. A study presented at the AIAA Space and Astronautics Forum and Exposition in 2015 outlined the High Altitude Venus Operational Concept (HAVOC) mission, which involves a 30-day crewed mission using an airship equipped with solar panels within Venus’ upper atmosphere. However, Dr. Byrne considers this concept to be incredibly expensive and not currently feasible.

Venus has already served as a valuable tool for space exploration. Spacecraft, including NASA’s Galileo, Cassini, MESSENGER, and Parker Solar Probe, have utilized Venusian gravity assists to navigate their paths to outer and inner destinations in the Solar System.

While the prospects of sending humans to Venus are still uncertain, the real value lies in the knowledge gained from living and working in deep space during the journey to distant destinations, like Mars. Understanding the challenges posed by Venus contributes to our understanding of how humans can adapt and thrive in deep space environments.

Pitakon Paling Sering (FAQ):

Q: Could humans survive on Venus’ surface?

A: The extreme conditions on Venus’ surface, including high temperatures and crushing pressures, make it impossible for humans to survive there. However, exploring the cloud-covered atmosphere has potential.

Q: Is a cloud-based habitat feasible on Venus?

A: Establishing a cloud-based habitat on Venus is an expensive and challenging endeavor. The High Altitude Venus Operational Concept (HAVOC) proposed an airship mission in Venus’ upper atmosphere as a possible option.

Q: Why has Venus been used for gravity assists?

A: Spacecraft have utilized Venus’ gravity to slingshot themselves towards outer Solar System destinations, such as Jupiter and Saturn, or inner Solar System targets like Mercury and the Sun.

Q: What can we learn from exploring Venus?

A: Studying Venus provides insights into extreme planetary conditions and helps us prepare for future exploration, not only of Venus but also deep space missions to places like Mars.

sumber:

– Washington University, Earth and Planetary Sciences: https://eps.wustl.edu/

– AIAA Space and Astronautics Forum and Exposition: [URL here]

– NASA: https://www.nasa.gov/