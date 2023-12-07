Boeing Prepares for Future Production of Space Launch System Core Stages at Kennedy Space Center

Boeing, NASA’s prime contractor for the Space Launch System (SLS) core stages, is nearing completion of the second core stage for NASA’s Artemis program at the Michoud Assembly Facility (MAF) in New Orleans. However, future core stages will undergo final assembly at their launch site, the Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Florida.

The upcoming core stage for Artemis III will be the first one to be completed at KSC. Boeing has already transported the engine section to Florida for outfitting and aims to have their new facilities in the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) ready by the end of 2024. The stage hardware for Artemis III is expected to be ready for final assembly by the same time.

In addition to Artemis III, production is also underway for the Artemis IV core stage. The engine section structure for Artemis IV is scheduled for delivery to Florida in the first part of next year.

To optimize production, Boeing will debut new final assembly methods for the Artemis III core stage. The engine section will be outfitted with its working equipment at the Space Station Processing Facility (SSPF) at KSC, while the rest of the stage will continue assembly at MAF. The assembled subassembly will then be transported by barge to KSC for final integration in High Bay 2 of the VAB.

The integration of the engine section and the liquid oxygen (LOX) tank structure are the primary schedule drivers for the core stage production. The LOX tank’s structural completion has been delayed due to issues with welding the aft dome. The resulting gore body, which is slightly out of allowable dimensions, is being addressed by the teams.

Despite these challenges, Boeing and NASA are working towards completing the Artemis III core stage by 2025. The transition of core stage production from MAF to KSC marks an important milestone in NASA’s goal to return humans to the Moon through the Artemis program.