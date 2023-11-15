斬新なアプローチ: YouTube Music が RSS フィードを介したポッドキャスト統合を導入

In an attempt to enhance its podcasting capabilities, YouTube Music is now offering users the ability to add podcasts directly through the platform via an RSS feed. This new feature is being rolled out to select users and is expected to be available on Android and the web. However, iPhone users will have to wait a little longer to access this feature.

Previously, podcasters had to upload video versions of their episodes on YouTube Music, which required additional effort and limited the number of shows available. As Google Podcasts is scheduled to shut down by 2024, YouTube Music aims to simplify the transition process by introducing the traditional RSS feed capability.

Once the feature is live, users can navigate to the Library tab in YouTube Music and select the Podcasts filter. A new “Add podcast” button will be displayed in the bottom-right corner of the screen. By choosing either “Browse top podcasts: Find podcasts on YouTube” or “Add podcast by RSS feed: Add private or public URL,” users can easily add their preferred podcasts to the platform.

Podcasts added via RSS feed will be marked with an RSS icon on the show page, indicating that they were added through this method. Although this feature is still being gradually released to users, YouTube Music is working towards international availability.

To facilitate the transition from Google Podcasts to YouTube Music, a simple migration tool will be provided, allowing users to transfer their existing podcast subscriptions seamlessly. Additionally, YouTube Music will no longer require podcasters to upload video versions, enabling them to easily upload content via RSS feeds and improve podcast discovery on the platform.

With these updates, YouTube Music aims to become a comprehensive platform for both music streaming and podcast listening, offering users a seamless and diverse audio experience.

よくある質問（FAQ）

1. Can I add podcasts to YouTube Music using an RSS feed?

Yes, YouTube Music now allows users to add podcasts by entering the RSS feed URL. This feature is currently being rolled out for Android and web users, with iOS compatibility coming soon.

2. How do I add a podcast to YouTube Music using an RSS feed?

To add a podcast via RSS feed on YouTube Music, navigate to the Library tab, select the Podcasts filter, and click the “Add podcast” button in the bottom-right corner. Then, choose the option to add a podcast by RSS feed and enter the URL of the feed.

3. Will my existing podcast subscriptions from Google Podcasts be transferred to YouTube Music?

Yes, YouTube Music will provide a simple migration tool to transfer existing podcast subscriptions from Google Podcasts to their platform. This ensures a smooth transition for users who are currently subscribed to podcasts on Google Podcasts.

4. Can podcasters upload content to YouTube Music without creating video versions?

Yes, YouTube Music no longer requires podcasters to upload video versions of their episodes. Instead, they can upload their content directly through RSS feeds, making it easier for podcasters to share their shows on the platform and improve discoverability.