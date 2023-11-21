ウォルマートのオーナーはどこに住んでいますか?

In the realm of retail giants, Walmart stands tall as one of the most recognizable and influential companies in the world. With its vast network of stores and diverse range of products, Walmart has become a household name for millions of shoppers. But have you ever wondered where the owners of this retail empire reside? Let’s delve into the world of the Walmart owners and discover where they call home.

The Walton family, descendants of Walmart’s founder Sam Walton, are the primary owners of the company. As of 2021, the family collectively owns about 50% of Walmart’s shares, making them one of the wealthiest families in the world. While the family members are spread across different locations, the majority of them reside in the United States.

Where do the Walton family members live?

The Walton family has a strong presence in the state of Arkansas, where Walmart’s headquarters is located. Bentonville, a small city in northwest Arkansas, is home to the Walmart Home Office and serves as the central hub for the company’s operations. Many of the Walton family members have chosen to reside in this area, maintaining close ties to the company’s roots.

In addition to Arkansas, some members of the Walton family have chosen to live in other parts of the United States. For instance, Alice Walton, the daughter of Walmart’s founder, resides in Texas and is known for her extensive art collection showcased at the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville.

What is the net worth of the Walton family?

As of 2021, the net worth of the Walton family is estimated to be around $250 billion, according to Forbes. This staggering wealth is primarily derived from their ownership stake in Walmart. The family’s fortune has allowed them to live a life of luxury and influence, with various philanthropic endeavors and investments in different industries.

In conclusion, while the Walton family members are scattered across different locations, their ties to Walmart and its origins in Arkansas remain strong. Bentonville serves as a focal point for the family, with many of them residing in the area. As the owners of Walmart, their influence extends far beyond their homes, shaping the retail landscape on a global scale.

定義：

– Retail giants: Large companies that dominate the retail industry.

– Walmart: ハイパーマーケット、ディスカウントデパート、食料品店のチェーンを運営する多国籍小売企業。

– Descendants: People who are directly related to a particular ancestor.

– Philanthropic endeavors: Activities or projects undertaken to promote the welfare of others, typically through charitable donations or actions.