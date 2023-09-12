都市生活

アメリカ初の女性宇宙飛行士の知られざる物語: 障壁を打ち破り、新たな高みに到達

Byマンフォ・ブレシア

12月2023日、XNUMX年
In “The Six: The Untold Story of America’s First Women Astronauts,” Loren Grush explores the journey of six extraordinary women who shattered the glass ceiling in the male-dominated world of space exploration. Grush challenges the prevailing narrative of white male dominance in the space race and highlights the significant contributions of these women, who were part of NASA’s first class to include females.

Grush focuses on the lives of Sally Ride, Judy Resnik, Kathy Sullivan, Anna Fisher, Rhea Seddon, and Shannon Lucid. These women joined NASA’s astronaut corps in 1978 and were determined to reach heights that were previously forbidden to them.

“The Six” provides a glimpse into their motivations and hesitations, offering insights into the moments when each woman realized she could apply to become an astronaut. Grush describes their selection process as a significant step towards diversity, although the class was still predominantly composed of white men.

The book also confronts the challenges these women faced, including sexist media attention, chauvinist speculation about romance and sex in space, and the struggle to balance personal and professional life. Grush gives examples of their resilience and determination in the face of adversity, such as Ride’s battle to protect her privacy and mental health amid media scrutiny.

“The Six” also highlights the crucial roles played by champions for diversity within and outside of NASA. Ruth Bates Harris, a NASA employee, boldly criticized the agency for its lack of diversity. The Mercury 13, a group of women who underwent rigorous testing in the early 1960s to prove they were capable of being astronauts, also receive recognition.

Grush incorporates the day-to-day experiences of the astronauts, revealing the surprisingly mundane aspects of their work. They tested spacesuits, maneuvered robotic arms, and navigated the complexities of working with male colleagues who displayed pinup calendars on their office doors.

While the book is not devoid of danger and tragedy, Grush emphasizes the courage and perseverance that transcend gender and race. The Challenger disaster serves as a sobering reminder of the risks inherent in space exploration, and the ultimate sacrifice made by Resnik.

With meticulous research and captivating storytelling, “The Six” expands our understanding of the space race and challenges traditional notions of who can belong to “the whole family of humankind.”

出典：ニューヨークタイムズ

