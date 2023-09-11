都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

ニュース

結婚式直前の災難を避ける方法: 花嫁のための役立つヒント

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

11月2023日、XNUMX年
結婚式直前の災難を避ける方法: 花嫁のための役立つヒント

When it comes to wedding planning, most brides know that unexpected issues can arise at any time. However, Courtney Bradley, a self-proclaimed ‘bridal bff,’ has shared a valuable tip to help avoid last-minute wedding disasters. Bradley took to TikTok to advise brides on the best way to prevent ‘putting out fires’ moments before saying “I do.”

According to Bradley, the key lies in how you handle the arrival of packages leading up to your big day. Opening packages as they arrive can save you from potential last-minute headaches. By staying on top of incoming shipments, brides can quickly address any problems or missing items before it’s too late.

Instead of storing all your packages unopened until the last minute, Bradley suggests tackling each delivery as soon as it arrives. This way, if there are any issues with the contents, such as a wrong item or a missing accessory, you have ample time to contact the seller and resolve the problem.

By implementing this simple strategy, brides can ensure that everything they have ordered is correct and accounted for well ahead of their wedding day. This not only helps reduce stress but also provides peace of mind, knowing that all the necessary items are in place.

So, next time you’re knee-deep in wedding planning, don’t underestimate the importance of opening packages as they come. It may seem like a small task, but it can make a significant difference in preventing any potential last-minute wedding disasters.

ソース：
– Courtney Bradley’s TikTok video
– Nova M Bajamonti, Dailymail.Com.

By ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

関連のポスト

ニュース

Wordle レビュー: パズル Wordle 819 の分析

16月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア
ニュース

古代の細菌は407億XNUMX万年以上前に初めて陸地に定着した

16月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー
ニュース

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) と Samsung HW-S60B サウンドバーの比較

16月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

あなたが逃しました

科学

ネアンデルタール人から受け継いだ遺伝子が重症新型コロナウイルス感染症のリスクを高める、研究結果

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

絶滅の擁護：ネアンデルタール人の尊厳

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

古代の起源: 私たちの過去の謎を解明する

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

タミル・ナドゥ州、検査陽性率ゼロの新たな新型コロナウイルス感染者19人を報告

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント