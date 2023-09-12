都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

ニュース

ハッブル定数: 宇宙の膨張率を解明する

Byガブリエル・ボータ

12月2023日、XNUMX年
ハッブル定数: 宇宙の膨張率を解明する

In the quest to understand the evolution and destiny of the universe, scientists rely on the Hubble constant, which measures the rate at which the universe is expanding. However, a persistent discrepancy known as the “Hubble Tension” exists between measured values of the constant and those predicted by the big bang theory.

To gain a clearer understanding of this tension, astronomers have turned to NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope. Nobel Laureate Adam Riess and his colleagues from Johns Hopkins University and the Space Telescope Science Institute have used Webb’s observations to refine the precision of local measurements of the Hubble constant.

One of the primary tools used in these measurements is the study of Cepheid variables, which are pulsating stars that serve as reliable distance markers. Cepheids are exceptionally bright and undergo size fluctuations that correspond to their intrinsic luminosity. By observing the brightness and redshifts of Cepheids in distant galaxies, astronomers can determine the expansion rate of the universe.

However, the density of stars in galaxies from our perspective often complicates these observations. The launch of the Hubble Space Telescope in 1990 paved the way for better resolution of Cepheids, as it can identify individual variables even in galaxies that are over a hundred million light-years away.

Nevertheless, gathering data in the near-infrared part of the spectrum is crucial to account for the distortion caused by intervening dust. This is where the James Webb Space Telescope excels. Webb’s infrared vision allows for a more precise separation of Cepheid light from surrounding stars, reducing blending and improving measurements.

In their research, Riess and his team collected observations of Cepheids at different steps along the cosmic distance ladder using Webb. By calibrating the true luminosity of Cepheids in galaxies with known distances, they can then use supernovae in those galaxies to further calibrate true luminosities. These refined measurements contribute to a more accurate determination of the Hubble constant.

Understanding the Hubble constant is vital in unraveling the mysteries of the universe’s expansion and its ultimate fate. Webb’s capabilities play a crucial role in refining our understanding of this fundamental parameter and unravelling the Hubble Tension.

ソース：
– NASAのジェームズ・ウェッブ宇宙望遠鏡
– “The Hubble Constant: Unraveling the Universe’s Expansion Rate” (source article)

By ガブリエル・ボータ

関連のポスト

ニュース

Wordle レビュー: パズル Wordle 819 の分析

16月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア
ニュース

古代の細菌は407億XNUMX万年以上前に初めて陸地に定着した

16月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー
ニュース

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) と Samsung HW-S60B サウンドバーの比較

16月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

あなたが逃しました

科学

ネアンデルタール人から受け継いだ遺伝子が重症新型コロナウイルス感染症のリスクを高める、研究結果

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

絶滅の擁護：ネアンデルタール人の尊厳

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

古代の起源: 私たちの過去の謎を解明する

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

タミル・ナドゥ州、検査陽性率ゼロの新たな新型コロナウイルス感染者19人を報告

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント