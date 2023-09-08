都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

ニュース

アンドレア・ラーソンがスーペリア・ハイキング・トレイルで既知最速タイムの記録を樹立

Byガブリエル・ボータ

8月2023日、XNUMX年
アンドレア・ラーソンがスーペリア・ハイキング・トレイルで既知最速タイムの記録を樹立

Andrea Larson, a native of Wausau and the executive director of IRONBULL, has accomplished a remarkable feat by completing the entire 310-mile Superior Hiking Trail (SHT) in record time. Larson spent months preparing for the journey, which included four scouting trips to cover over half of the trail. Despite doubting her chances of finishing, Larson aimed to set a record for the Fastest Known Time (FKT) on the SHT and succeeded by finishing in just six days and ten hours.

The Superior Hiking Trail starts south of Duluth at the Wisconsin-Minnesota border and ends within eyesight of Canada. This foot trail is known for its ruggedness, with rocks, roots, and the Sawtooth Mountains presenting challenges along the way. With a total elevation gain and loss of 41,000 feet, running is often impossible on this trail. Around 50,000-100,000 people hike the SHT each year, with only a few hundred attempting to thru-hike the entire trail.

Larson initially planned to do a self-supported thru-hike, which would allow her to receive aid from various sources along the route. However, just three days before her attempt, she decided to switch to the unsupported category, requiring her to carry everything she needed for the entire 310 miles. Larson’s pack weighed about 24 pounds at the start, but she cleverly saved space by attaching freeze-dried meals to the exterior with zip ties provided by her husband.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, Larson had to rethink her plan to start at the Northern Terminus and decided to begin elsewhere. This change meant she couldn’t take advantage of any amenities in Duluth. Despite dealing with sleep deprivation, high temperatures, and thunderstorms near the end of her journey, Larson completed the final 37 miles in 23 hours.

Larson expressed her love for the trail and the awe-inspiring beauty it showcased, including stunning vistas, numerous waterfalls, and vast forests teeming with flora and fauna. This incredible experience undoubtedly solidified the Superior Hiking Trail as a remarkable and challenging adventure.

By ガブリエル・ボータ

関連のポスト

ニュース

表面処理の未来: 世界的な床研削盤技術の進歩

11月2023日、XNUMX年
ニュース

世界のテクノロジー産業に対するナノ触媒の影響: 包括的なレポート

11月2023日、XNUMX年
ニュース

物理学の限界: 予測不可能なことを予測する

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ

あなたが逃しました

ニュース

表面処理の未来: 世界的な床研削盤技術の進歩

11月2023日、XNUMX年 0のコメント
テクノロジー

Apple、iPhone 15 で USB-C に切り替える: 強制的な措置だがメリットもある

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
テクノロジー

ショウガ：便秘の自然療法

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
テクノロジー

Starfield が公式にサポートする MOD が 2024 年に登場

11月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント