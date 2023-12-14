ウォリック学区、長年務めた理事に別れを告げる

Summary: The Warwick School District held its board meeting on November 21, during which five members bid farewell to the community after a combined 42 years of service. President Todd Rucci, who had served for 14 years, was among those stepping down. The departing board members expressed their gratitude to administrators, educators, and fellow board members for their dedication to quality public education. They also urged the incoming board to prioritize the needs of the students.

In an emotional address, Rucci encouraged the newly elected board members to lean on the administration’s expertise and support as they begin their tenure. He reminded them to always keep the students as their guiding light. Vice President Ed Browne also expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve, acknowledging the honor and privilege it had been. He commended the diligence of the administrators and educators in providing quality education to all students.

Nelson Peters, another departing board member, emphasized the joy he had derived from his service, calling it a fulfilling experience. He urged the incoming board not to lose sight of the importance of every student. Lisa Miller, who joined the board in 2019, acknowledged the learning curve she faced initially and thanked her colleagues for their guidance. She expressed her passion for serving the students and fulfilling their needs.

Leslie Penkunas, the final departing board member, saw her service as a way to advocate for the education of all students, even during challenging times. She urged the incoming members to prioritize student welfare above all else. As a parting gift, the remaining board members presented the Warwick Education Foundation with a generous donation of $500 to support educational programs.

The Warwick board meeting also included the appointment of Benjamin Long as the assistant principal at John Beck and John R. Bonfield elementary schools. Additionally, several new educational programs were approved, including the Safe and Healthy Relationships program for students with disabilities and a financial literacy course for the upcoming school year.

The community recognized the enormous shoes that the departing board members left to fill, with former board president Michael Landis expressing gratitude for their collective years of service. The newly elected board members will be sworn in on December 5, marking a new chapter for the Warwick School District.