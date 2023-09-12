Wahooが新しいKickr MoveターボトレーナーとKickr Bike Shiftを発表

Wahoo, the popular indoor cycling tech brand, has announced the release of two new products: the Kickr Move turbo trainer and the Kickr Bike Shift smart bike. The Kickr Move is positioned at the top of Wahoo’s Kickr smart turbo trainer range and boasts new motion capabilities that aim to provide a more natural ride feel and improve user comfort, priced at $1,599.99 USD. On the other hand, the Kickr Bike Shift sits beneath the Kickr Bike V2 and simplifies some functionality, priced at $2,999.99 USD.

The Kickr Move features an eight-inch ‘gravity track’ that allows the main turbo trainer hardware to slide back and forth on a curved track, providing a small amount of side-to-side movement. This allows the bike to travel freely during workouts, reducing fatigue and improving overall efficiency. The sliding track is lockable for easy transport and bike mounting. To pair the Kickr Move with a Kickr Climb, an additional hardware adapter is required but can be purchased separately.

In terms of specifications, the Kickr Move offers Bluetooth, ANT+, and WiFi connectivity, as well as power accuracy to within 1%. It can handle a maximum resistance of 2,200 watts and has a simulated gradient range of -10% to 20%. It also includes features such as ERG Easy Ramp and Race Mode for enhanced training experiences. The Kickr Move comes with an 11-speed SunRace 11-28T cassette, which is still the preferred option among Wahoo users.

As for the Kickr Bike Shift, it is a more affordable smart bike option with a steel frame and weighs 40kg. It offers 2200 watts of resistance, WiFi connectivity, and power measurement accuracy within 1%. Unlike the Kickr Bike V2, the Kickr Bike Shift does not have a tilt function or motor-driven inertia feature. However, it retains the five-point fit adjustment system, app-based setup, and configurable shifters and buttons.

Both the Kickr Move and Kickr Bike Shift are available for purchase immediately. The Kickr Move is priced at $1,599.99 USD, while the Kickr Bike Shift costs $2,999.99 USD and will begin shipping in late September.

ソース：

– Wahoo unveils Kickr Move turbo trainer and Kickr Bike Shift (Cyclingnews)