インドの感動的な月へのミッション

Byマンフォ・ブレシア

8月2023日、XNUMX年
Renowned scientist Dr. B R Guruprasad, from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), delivered a captivating talk titled “Chandrayaan 3: India’s Inspiring Mission to Moon” at Vidyashilp University in Bengaluru, India. The event drew students from esteemed institutions such as Vidyashilp Academy, Legacy School, and Bangalore International School, leaving a lasting impression on their young minds.

During his lecture, Dr. Guruprasad enlightened the students about the exploration of the moon, both through robotic spacecraft and astronauts. He emphasized the moon’s significance in understanding the history of Earth and the solar system, from its importance in navigation and timekeeping to its current role in unraveling the mysteries of our planet’s past.

As an expert in Satellite Mission Planning, Analysis, and Operations, Dr. Guruprasad provided students with a rare glimpse into the world of lunar exploration. He highlighted the Chandrayaan program, a testament to India’s commitment to space exploration, and specifically discussed the remarkable achievement of Chandrayaan 3, which recently made history by successfully landing in the Moon’s South polar region.

Dr. Guruprasad expressed his excitement at having the opportunity to share the awe-inspiring journey of Chandrayaan 3 and Aditya L1 with the brilliant students at Vidyashilp University. He commended ISRO’s technological prowess and unwavering dedication to space exploration, and hoped that his talk had ignited a spark of curiosity in these young minds, inspiring them to explore the frontiers of science.

The impact of Dr. Guruprasad’s talk on the students was evident as Dr. N Mehala, Associate Professor at the School of Computational and Data Sciences, Vidyashilp University, expressed her enthusiasm for hosting such an event. She highlighted the importance of igniting curiosity and fostering a spirit of exploration among the students, aligning perfectly with the university’s mission of providing a transformative learning experience.

Vidyashilp Education Group (VSEG), consisting of Vidyashilp Academy, Vidyasagar Preschools, and the Vidyashilp Schools, is recognized worldwide for its unique curriculum and teaching practices. With over 10,000 students impacted across five institutes, VSEG aims to provide a world-class education that encourages students to reach for the stars.

ソース：
– 開発者談話
– インド宇宙研究機関 (ISRO)

