都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

ニュース

「GTA オンライン」史上、金儲けのトップ XNUMX 強盗

Byガブリエル・ボータ

12月2023日、XNUMX年
「GTA オンライン」史上、金儲けのトップ XNUMX 強盗

Money is crucial in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online, and heists are one of the quickest and most profitable ways to make millions. In this article, we will explore the top five money-making GTA Online heists:

5) The Bogdan Problem: This heist is part of the Doomsday Heist acts and requires two to four players. One team must infiltrate a submarine, while the other provides cover using GTA Online’s Mammoth Avenger. The payout for The Bogdan Problem is around $1,425,000 on Normal difficulty.

4) The Pacific Standard Job: This classic bank robbery scenario was introduced in 2015. It requires four players and involves high-risk situations and battles with rival heist crews. The payout for The Pacific Standard Job is $750,000 on Easy, $1,500,000 on Normal, and $1,875,000 on Hard difficulty.

3) The Doomsday Scenario: As one of the acts of The Doomsday Heist, this heist can be completed by two to four players. Although lengthy, it offers a payout of $1,800,000 on Normal difficulty and $2,250,000 on Hard difficulty.

2) The Diamond Casino Heist: This heist, added in late 2019, requires players to set up an Arcade. It offers three approaches: Silent and Sneaky, Big Con, or Aggressive. The highest payout of $3,619,000 can be earned by looting Diamonds on Hard difficulty.

1) The Cayo Perico Heist: Unlike the others, this heist can be played solo. It takes place on Cayo Perico Island and requires a Diamond Casino Penthouse and the Kosatka submarine. The primary payout depends on the target, with the Panther Statue offering $4,089,152 on Hard difficulty.

These heists provide players with lucrative opportunities to amass wealth in GTA Online. Source: In-game knowledge and experience.

By ガブリエル・ボータ

関連のポスト

ニュース

Wordle レビュー: パズル Wordle 819 の分析

16月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア
ニュース

古代の細菌は407億XNUMX万年以上前に初めて陸地に定着した

16月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー
ニュース

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) と Samsung HW-S60B サウンドバーの比較

16月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

あなたが逃しました

科学

宇宙飛行士、XNUMX年にわたる宇宙ミッションを終えて地球帰還の準備を進める

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

黒海を天然の吸収源として利用する新しい炭素貯蔵方法

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

科学者のチームがダークフォトンを使ってダークマターの理解に画期的な進歩をもたらす

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

研究により、最初の大陸外大陸が形成された時期が明らかになった

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント