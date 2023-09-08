Xbox デジタル ブロードキャストが東京ゲームショウ 2023 に帰ってくる

The highly anticipated Xbox Digital Broadcast is set to make a return to Tokyo Game Show on September 21. This annual event serves as a platform for Xbox and Bethesda Softworks to provide updates on their games and showcase a diverse collection of titles from creators in Japan and across Asia.

Furthermore, Xbox will be announcing new additions to their ever-expanding Xbox Game Pass library, which offers a wide range of content from teams all over Asia. This news is sure to excite fans who are eager to discover new gaming experiences.

The broadcast will be available to viewers on Tokyo Game Show’s official YouTube channel, as well as select Xbox social channels. It will be presented in various languages including Japanese, English, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Malay, Thai, Vietnamese, Indonesian, French, German, and Castilian Spanish. Additionally, the broadcast will include Japanese Sign Language (JSL), Australian Sign Language (AusLan), and audio descriptions in both Japanese and English.

Xbox has also taken great care in designing the visuals for this year’s Tokyo Game Show. The imagery combines Xbox and Japanese iconography, featuring the Xbox Nexus, Xbox Series X console, Maneki-neko (beckoning cat), Mount Fuji, cosmos flowers, and a Japanese lantern. The introduction of Maneki-neko, a symbol of good luck, aims to bring fortune to all players tuning in to the event.

In a special treat for fans in Japan attending the physical event at the Makuhari Messe, Xbox is offering an exclusive opportunity. Phil Spencer and Sarah Bond will be hosting a live session, and fans can apply for free tickets through IGN Japan’s website or Twitter account.

Tokyo Game Show 2023 promises to be a celebration of the remarkable games being developed for the Xbox platform. Players from Japan, Asia, and around the world are eagerly awaiting the event, which will showcase the latest updates and exciting announcements. For more information about the schedule and details, please visit the official Tokyo Game Show website.

Source: Xbox News

定義:

– Tokyo Game Show: An annual video game convention held in Tokyo, Japan.

– Xbox Game Pass: A subscription service that grants access to a library of games for Xbox consoles and PC.

– Bethesda Softworks: A video game publisher known for popular titles such as The Elder Scrolls and Fallout.

– Maneki-neko: Also known as the beckoning cat, it is a common Japanese figurine believed to bring good luck and fortune.

– Makuhari Messe: A convention center in Chiba, Japan, where Tokyo Game Show takes place.

– IGN Japan: The Japanese division of the popular video game website, IGN.