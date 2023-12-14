こんにちは！バングラデシュ：バングラデシュ料理の鮮やかな風味を探求

Summary: Step into Hello! Bangladesh, a restaurant in Long Island City, to experience the unique and flavorful dishes of Bangladeshi cuisine. Owned by Tozammel Tanzil and his mother Shahara Khan, this restaurant offers a diverse menu that showcases the distinct flavors and culinary heritage of Bangladesh. From hot snacks like samosas and keema kebabs to the tantalizing dishes laid out on the steam table, Hello! Bangladesh provides a dining experience like no other.

As you enter the restaurant, you’ll be greeted by the striking green and orange sign that decorates the storefront. Inside, the shelves are filled with mouthwatering hot snacks, enticing you with their aroma. The steam tables, set on a beautiful mosaic tile base, feature over two dozen stunning dishes that are sure to captivate your taste buds. From vegetable bhortas to main dishes like beef kala bhuna and chicken roast, Hello! Bangladesh offers a wide variety of options for every palate.

One of the highlights of Bangladeshi cuisine is the use of mustard oil. Known for its bright yellow color and pungent flavor, this ingredient adds a unique depth of taste to the dishes. The bhortas, coarse-textured vegetable purees, are a perfect example of how mustard oil is used in Bangladeshi cooking. Served at room temperature, these bhortas provide a refreshing contrast to the main dishes.

While you can create your own plate from the steam table, Hello! Bangladesh also offers individual dishes with accompaniments like plain white rice, pullao, and chicken biryani. Don’t miss out on trying the tehari, a flavorful composed rice dish made with kalijeera rice, beef, turmeric, and mustard oil. It resembles biryani but offers its own unique twist.

If you’re a meat lover, the beef kala bhuna is a must-try. This concentrated braise of beef is dark and tender, with the flavors of masala, ginger, and garlic deeply infused into each chunk. Another dish that shouldn’t be missed is the chicken roast, featuring a succulent leg and thigh covered in caramelized onions.

Hello! Bangladesh is not just a restaurant, but a gateway to the vibrant and diverse flavors of Bangladeshi cuisine. So head over to Long Island City and embark on a culinary journey that will leave you craving for more.