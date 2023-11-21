New Wahoo Kickr Core Bundle: Affordable Smart Trainer with Added Value

Wahoo Fitness has just made an exciting announcement for cycling enthusiasts. They have not only reduced the price of the Wahoo Kickr Core smart trainer but have also included a preinstalled cassette with a choice of 8/9/10/11/12 speed options. This bundle also comes with a complimentary one-year membership to the popular virtual training platform, Zwift. These changes provide cyclists with a more affordable and convenient option to enhance their indoor training experience.

The Wahoo Kickr Core smart trainer, introduced in 2018, has been a reliable and cost-effective option for cyclists. The only drawback was the absence of a preinstalled cassette, unlike its counterpart, the Kickr smart trainer. However, with the new Wahoo Kickr Core Bundle, users can enjoy the convenience of a preinstalled cassette and a one-year Zwift membership, all at a reduced price. This bundling offer is a first for Wahoo Fitness, based in Atlanta, Georgia.

In addition to the bundle, the price of the standalone Wahoo Kickr Core has also been lowered to match the cost of the Zwift Hub One smart trainer. However, customers who purchase the Kickr Core from a local bike shop or brick-and-mortar store will have the option to avail a discounted one-year Zwift membership at $99.99.

The discontinuation of the Zwift Hub classic smart trainer, which offered a multi-speed cassette, means that the Zwift Hub One is now the sole Zwift-branded smart trainer available. Although the Zwift Hub One comes with a single cog and virtual shifting within the app, the Wahoo Kickr Core offers a more traditional experience, allowing users to use their own bike cassette and utilize their bike’s drivetrain to shift gears.

With these updates, cyclists have two excellent options to choose from. The Zwift Hub One is ideal for those who predominantly use Zwift or prefer a simpler setup, while the Wahoo Kickr Core offers more versatility and integration with the Wahoo ecosystem of accessories.

To make Zwift more accessible, the platform has introduced a discounted year-long subscription option priced at $149.99. This represents a significant savings of $29.89 compared to a monthly subscription. Existing monthly subscribers can easily switch to an annual membership by canceling their current subscription and subscribing on the Zwift website.

The new Wahoo Kickr Core Bundle and the discounted year-long Zwift subscription option bring added value and affordability to indoor cycling enthusiasts. Whether you’re looking for a comprehensive smart trainer solution or a seamless virtual training experience, these offerings cater to a range of needs and preferences.

よくある質問（FAQ）

1. What is included in the Wahoo Kickr Core Bundle?

The Wahoo Kickr Core Bundle includes the Wahoo Kickr Core smart trainer with a preinstalled cassette (8/9/10/11/12 speed options) and a one-year membership to Zwift.

2. Can I purchase the Wahoo Kickr Core without a cassette?

Yes, the Wahoo Kickr Core can be purchased separately without a cassette. Its price has been reduced to match the cost of the Zwift Hub One smart trainer.

3. What are the differences between the Zwift Hub One and Wahoo Kickr Core?

The Zwift Hub One comes with a single cog and virtual shifting within the Zwift app, while the Wahoo Kickr Core requires a standard bike cassette and uses the bike’s drivetrain for gear shifting. The Kickr Core also offers greater integration with the Wahoo ecosystem of accessories.

4. Is Zwift offering a discounted year-long subscription?

Yes, Zwift now provides a year-long subscription option priced at $149.99, which offers better value compared to the monthly subscription.

5. Can existing monthly subscribers switch to an annual membership?

Yes, existing monthly subscribers can switch to an annual membership. However, users who subscribed through the Apple app store will need to cancel their existing subscription and subscribe on Zwift.com to avail the annual membership. Monthly subscribers can also continue their monthly membership as desired.