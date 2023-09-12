都市生活

宇宙は本当に小さいのか?

宇宙は本当に小さいのか?

A new study published on the arXiv preprint server challenges the belief that the universe is much larger than what we can observe. While most cosmologists argue that the observable universe is just a small part of an unimaginably vast creation, this paper suggests that the observable universe is mostly all there is.

One reason why cosmologists believe the universe is large is the distribution of galaxy clusters. If the universe didn’t extend beyond what we can see, galaxies would cluster towards our region without any asymmetry. However, the fact that galaxies cluster at a similar scale throughout the visible universe indicates that the observable universe is homogeneous and isotropic.

Another point to consider is that spacetime is flat. If it weren’t, our view of distant galaxies would be distorted. However, based on our observations, the flatness of spacetime implies that the universe is at least 400 times larger than the observable universe.

The almost perfect uniformity of the cosmic microwave background (CMB) is also significant. Astronomers have proposed that early cosmic inflation, a period of tremendous expansion after the Big Bang, could account for this uniformity. If true, it would suggest that the universe is on the order of 10^26 times larger than what we can observe.

However, string theory enters the picture. Theoretical models in string theory that are compatible with quantum gravity and other important factors often do not involve early cosmic inflation. These models are referred to as being in the “swampland” of theories that aren’t promising.

In this new study, the authors explore higher-dimensional structures within string theory as an alternative to early cosmic inflation. By considering higher-dimensional universes, they suggest that the universe may only be a hundred or a thousand times larger than what we can observe.

While this is a fascinating concept, it is important to note that these are still theoretical models and further research is needed to determine if they accurately describe our universe.

