都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

ニュース

ビーバーが北極の温室効果ガス生産に寄与していることが研究で判明

Byガブリエル・ボータ

12月2023日、XNUMX年
ビーバーが北極の温室効果ガス生産に寄与していることが研究で判明

A new study conducted by researchers at the University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF) has identified beavers as having an increasing role in greenhouse gas production in the Arctic. Published in the journal Environmental Research Letters, the study links the presence of beavers in the region to rising levels of methane gas emissions.

Traditionally found in forested areas, beavers are now colonizing tundra regions in western and northern Alaska. This colonization has significant scientific implications and is viewed as a radical development by communities in these areas.

The UAF research team, led by Professor Ken Tape, asserts that their study is the first to conclusively link new beaver ponds to an increase in methane gas emissions. This discovery is significant due to the potent greenhouse effect of methane, which is approximately 25 times more powerful than carbon dioxide in trapping heat within the earth’s atmosphere. Methane is responsible for about 20% of global greenhouse gas emissions, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The researchers focused on an area of approximately 166 square miles in the Lower Noatak River Basin in northwest Alaska. They used imagery from space, specifically from the National Aeronautical and Space Administration’s Arctic-Boreal Vulnerability Experiment program, to better understand the impact of beavers on the landscape. By mapping over 10,000 beaver ponds in the Alaska Arctic, the research team was able to correlate the presence of beaver ponds with methane hot spots.

Beaver dams, a trademark of the species, cause flooding that inundates vegetation and transforms Arctic streams into ponds. These beaver ponds and the surrounding inundated vegetation become oxygen-deprived environments with rich organic sediment. As this material decays, it releases methane gas.

The researchers employed airborne hyperspectral imaging technology for methane mapping. This advanced imaging process captures data from a hundred different bands in the electromagnetic spectrum, allowing for the identification of methane and other gases.

Co-authors of the study include Benjamin Jones, a research assistant professor at the UAF Institute of Northern Engineering, along with a group from the National Park Service and NASA’s jet propulsion laboratory.

This study adds to our understanding of the complex relationship between species and climate change. As beavers continue to extend their range into the Arctic, further research will be necessary to assess the long-term impacts of their presence on greenhouse gas emissions.

ソース：
– University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF)
– 米国環境保護庁

By ガブリエル・ボータ

関連のポスト

ニュース

Wordle レビュー: パズル Wordle 819 の分析

16月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア
ニュース

古代の細菌は407億XNUMX万年以上前に初めて陸地に定着した

16月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー
ニュース

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) と Samsung HW-S60B サウンドバーの比較

16月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

あなたが逃しました

科学

ヘビの飼い主への警告: ペットに対して責任を持ちましょう

19月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

NASAの探査機「キュリオシティ」が火星のゲディス渓谷尾根に到達

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

エルゴルド銀河団は宇宙論の標準模型に挑戦する

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

絶滅の60%は外来種が原因であることが研究で判明

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント