都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

ニュース

タイヤブランドがラインナップを簡素化する必要がある理由

Byガブリエル・ボータ

8月2023日、XNUMX年
タイヤブランドがラインナップを簡素化する必要がある理由

Many people find the process of buying mountain bike tyres to be confusing and overwhelming. The product names are often unclear and unhelpful, and there are numerous options for carcass and compound types, making it difficult to choose the right tyre for specific riding conditions. In light of these issues, it’s worth considering who is really at fault here.

One argument is that tyre brands need to make their naming conventions simpler and more unified. This would help consumers understand and compare different models more easily. Currently, it often feels like you need a degree in MTB rubber to navigate the market and make an informed decision.

Tyre tread patterns are another source of confusion. Different riding disciplines require different types of tread patterns. For example, an XC racer riding in deep mud has different needs compared to a downhill rider. This variety makes it challenging for tyre brands to create a one-size-fits-all solution.

Additionally, tread patterns need to come in different compounds to meet the demands of specific trail conditions. An aggressive tyre is useless if its compound feels like plastic rather than soft rubber. However, ultra-soft tyres wear out quickly in dry conditions. Tyre brands need to offer a range of compounds to cater to various needs, including grip, rolling speed, and wear life.

In summary, the complexity of buying mountain bike tyres is due to a combination of factors. While riders have diverse needs based on their specific disciplines and trail conditions, tyre brands could simplify their ranges and naming conventions to make the decision-making process easier for consumers.

ソース：
– Alex Evans, Robin Weaver, Tom Law, Luke Marshall. “We point the finger at tyre brands for not making their ranges simpler.”

By ガブリエル・ボータ

関連のポスト

ニュース

株式市場での損失を回避するにはどうすればよいですか?

11月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア
ニュース

電気通信が世界中の煙警報システムにどのような変革をもたらしているか

11月2023日、XNUMX年
ニュース

表面処理の未来: 世界的な床研削盤技術の進歩

11月2023日、XNUMX年

あなたが逃しました

テクノロジー

新鮮な引き換えコードでゲームプレイを強化

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

宇宙学者アンドリュー・ポンツェン博士が語る宇宙予測の限界

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
テクノロジー

Vivo T2 Pro がインドで Vivo T2 シリーズに加わる: レポート

11月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
テクノロジー

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5: 金融専門家にとってのゲームチェンジャー

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント