都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

ニュース

スターリンク衛星を搭載したスペースXファルコン9ロケットの打ち上げが今夜予定されている

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

8月2023日、XNUMX年
スターリンク衛星を搭載したスペースXファルコン9ロケットの打ち上げが今夜予定されている

SpaceX is preparing for the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket tonight from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The mission, known as Starlink 6-14, will deploy another batch of the company’s Starlink internet satellites into orbit. Liftoff is scheduled for 7:56 p.m. EDT, with a launch window that extends until 11:30 p.m. EDT. The weather conditions at the opening of the window are expected to be iffy, but they should improve throughout the night.

The launch will mark the seventh flight of the Falcon 9’s first stage booster. If successful, it will be the 47th launch this year from the Space Coast. The weather forecast predicts a 60% chance of favorable conditions at the opening of the launch window, increasing to 85% by the end of the window. Recovery conditions for a first stage booster landing at sea aboard a drone ship are considered low risk.

The Falcon 9 rocket will carry the next batch of Starlink satellites, which are designed to provide internet connectivity across the globe. The rocket will follow a southeasterly trajectory between Florida and the Bahamas. Approximately eight minutes after liftoff, the 130-foot first-stage booster will attempt to land on a drone ship.

Following tonight’s launch, the next one from the Cape is scheduled for Saturday morning. United Launch Alliance teams will launch an Atlas V rocket carrying the NROL-107 mission, a joint effort between the Space Force and the National Reconnaissance Office. This mission will deploy secretive payloads into geosynchronous orbit to provide space situational awareness and tracking.

More SpaceX Starlink missions are planned for next week, although no specific dates have been announced. For the latest launch schedule updates, visit floridatoday.com/launchschedule.

Sources: SpaceX, Space Force, FLORIDA TODAY

By ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

関連のポスト

ニュース

世界のテクノロジー産業に対するナノ触媒の影響: 包括的なレポート

11月2023日、XNUMX年
ニュース

物理学の限界: 予測不可能なことを予測する

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ
ニュース

アーマード・コア 6 アップデート 1.002: パッチノートとゲームプレイの変更点

11月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア

あなたが逃しました

テクノロジー

Apple、iPhone 15 で USB-C に切り替える: 強制的な措置だがメリットもある

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
テクノロジー

ショウガ：便秘の自然療法

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
テクノロジー

Starfield が公式にサポートする MOD が 2024 年に登場

11月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
テクノロジー

Instagram、フィード投稿を親しい友人と共有する新機能をテスト中

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント