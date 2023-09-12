都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

ニュース

Warzone の専門家がキャンパーやライオット シールド ユーザーに対して最適な強力なアタッチメントを明らかにする

Byロバート・アンドリュー

12月2023日、XNUMX年
Warzone の専門家がキャンパーやライオット シールド ユーザーに対して最適な強力なアタッチメントを明らかにする

Warzone expert and content creator, Metaphor, has recently uncovered an underused but highly effective attachment that is perfect for countering campers and Riot Shield users. The attachment in question is the KL40-M2 Drill underbarrel attachment, which can be equipped on the Kastov 762 weapon.

In a recent experiment, Metaphor discovered that the KL40-M2 attachment is surprisingly overpowered. It essentially functions as a Drill Charge launcher, allowing players to fire up to 7 Drill Charges towards enemies while using the weapon. This gives players the ability to “spam” the Drill Charges, making it an extremely formidable tool in combat.

One of the major benefits of using this attachment is its compatibility with the Fast Hands Perk, which allows for quick reloads of the Drill Charge launcher. This enables players to fire off the charges rapidly, causing significant damage and potentially taking down entire buildings.

Moreover, the KL40-M2 attachment also provides recoil stabilization, making it a well-rounded attachment that enhances both offensive and defensive capabilities. Metaphor believes that this attachment is not just a novelty, but rather an entirely viable option for Warzone players looking to switch up their loadouts.

Furthermore, this attachment proves particularly effective against Riot Shield users and those who camp in buildings. Its ability to fire multiple Drill Charges allows players to break through Riot Shield defenses and flush out campers from their hiding spots.

Metaphor strongly recommends that players give this attachment a try, as it can drastically change the dynamics of gameplay. To unlock the KL40-M2 attachment, players must stick enemy players with 10 Drill Charges, which can be accomplished relatively quickly on the Shipment 24/7 map in Modern Warfare 2.

In conclusion, the KL40-M2 Drill underbarrel attachment has emerged as an underused yet highly powerful option for Warzone players. Its ability to fire multiple Drill Charges makes it a valuable tool against campers and Riot Shield users. With the Fast Hands Perk and recoil stabilization, this attachment has proven to be a game-changer. Give it a shot and experience a new level of dominance on the battlefield.

ソース：
– Joseph Pascoulis, Dexerto Warzone Expert, September 11, 2023.

By ロバート・アンドリュー

関連のポスト

ニュース

Wordle レビュー: パズル Wordle 819 の分析

16月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア
ニュース

古代の細菌は407億XNUMX万年以上前に初めて陸地に定着した

16月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー
ニュース

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) と Samsung HW-S60B サウンドバーの比較

16月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

あなたが逃しました

科学

ネアンデルタール人から受け継いだ遺伝子が重症新型コロナウイルス感染症のリスクを高める、研究結果

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

絶滅の擁護：ネアンデルタール人の尊厳

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

古代の起源: 私たちの過去の謎を解明する

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

タミル・ナドゥ州、検査陽性率ゼロの新たな新型コロナウイルス感染者19人を報告

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント