都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

ニュース

多能工ロボットで未来を築く

Byマンフォ・ブレシア

12月2023日、XNUMX年
多能工ロボットで未来を築く

Lerrel Pinto, a computer science researcher at New York University, has been recognized as one of MIT Technology Review’s 2023 Innovators Under 35. Pinto’s focus is on creating robots that can be a more integral part of our lives by performing tasks beyond just vacuuming. He aims to develop robots that can assist with chores, elder care, rehabilitation, and be present whenever needed.

However, training multiskilled robots requires a significant amount of data. To address this challenge, Pinto utilizes a technique called self-supervised learning. This approach involves robots collecting data as they learn, enabling them to enhance their skills autonomously. His work in this area has been highly acclaimed and is seen as a significant step in combining machine learning and robotics.

Pinto acknowledges that recent advances in AI, particularly large language models, have heavily relied on vast data sets derived from the internet. However, this approach is not feasible for training robots. Unlike self-driving cars, which accumulate data from millions of hours on the road, household robots require hours of footage depicting various tasks in different settings.

In 2016, Pinto achieved a milestone by creating the world’s largest robotics data set, where robots generated and labeled their training data without human supervision. Since then, he and his colleagues have developed learning algorithms that allow robots to improve by learning from failures. Failures, such as a robot arm repeatedly failing to grasp an object, can be utilized to train models that succeed in performing the task.

Another approach Pinto is exploring involves mimicking human actions. By observing humans open doors, robots learn to do it themselves and continuously add to their data set. The more doors they witness humans opening, the higher their chances of successfully opening new doors.

Pinto’s current project involves recruiting volunteers to record videos of themselves manipulating various objects in their homes using smartphones mounted on inexpensive tools. This data collection, combined with efficient learning algorithms, allows robots to learn dexterous behaviors with minimal training time.

By giving robots their “large-language-model moment,” Pinto aims to unlock a new era in AI. His belief is that intelligence is meant to bring about movement and change in the world, a capability possessed by physical creatures like robots.

ソース：
– MIT テクノロジー レビュー
– Lerrel Pinto’s research work at New York University

By マンフォ・ブレシア

関連のポスト

ニュース

Wordle レビュー: パズル Wordle 819 の分析

16月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア
ニュース

古代の細菌は407億XNUMX万年以上前に初めて陸地に定着した

16月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー
ニュース

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) と Samsung HW-S60B サウンドバーの比較

16月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

あなたが逃しました

科学

コロナ質量放出による地球磁場の影響

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

小惑星に対する惑星の保護の重要性

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

2023 年 2024 月の金環日食が XNUMX 年の皆既日食の舞台となる理由

19月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

加速する動物の絶滅速度が第XNUMX次大量絶滅への警鐘を鳴らす

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント