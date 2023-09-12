平均的な英国人はデバイスに 29 個のアプリをインストールしている: 調査

According to a recent survey, the average person in Britain has 29 apps installed on their device. The study found that popular apps such as WhatsApp and Facebook were the most commonly installed, followed closely by Google Maps.

This survey provides insight into the current app usage trends among Britons, highlighting the popularity of communication, social media, and navigation apps. The findings suggest that people rely heavily on these apps to connect with others, stay updated on social media, and navigate their way around.

WhatsApp, a messaging app, was found to be the most popular among Britons. This is not surprising, as WhatsApp has gained a strong following due to its easy-to-use interface and wide range of features. It allows users to send text messages, make voice and video calls, and share multimedia content.

Following WhatsApp, Facebook was the second most commonly installed app. As one of the largest social media platforms in the world, Facebook offers users a way to connect with friends and family, share photos and videos, and discover news and events.

Google Maps, a navigation app, claimed the third spot on the list. With its accurate mapping data and real-time traffic updates, Google Maps has become an essential tool for many Britons. Whether navigating through the city or planning a road trip, users heavily rely on this app to get them from point A to point B.

Overall, the survey sheds light on the app preferences of the average Briton, revealing the apps they find most useful and worth having on their devices. The prevalence of communication, social media, and navigation apps reflects the importance of staying connected and well-informed in today’s digital age.

