Redmi、臨場感あふれるオーディオ体験を備えた多用途のデスクトップスピーカーを発表

Redmi, a sub-brand of Xiaomi, has announced the launch of its first audio peripheral dedicated to desktop devices. The Redmi Desktop Speaker, now available for pre-order in China, offers a sleek and stylish design along with impressive features.

The Redmi computer speaker boasts a cylindrical one-piece design, adorned with a mesh fabric and a vibrant RGB light strip that adds a touch of fashion to any desktop setup. In terms of sound quality, the speakers deliver a well-balanced performance across high, medium, and low frequencies. With a specially designed 53° tilt angle, they ensure optimal sound projection for desktop scenes. Notably, the Redmi computer speakers have been recognized with the prestigious “CGEC Golden Ear Preferred Product” honorary certificate after receiving high scores in a double-blind test conducted by the Golden Ear Laboratory.

One standout feature of these speakers is the built-in hidden microphones, making them versatile for voice calls, online classes, remote meetings, and even online gaming. This functionality caters to the diverse needs of users, offering more than just exceptional audio quality.

Connectivity is also a key aspect of the Redmi Desktop Speaker. It supports USB one-line connection, combining both USB-A and Type-C interfaces into one. Additionally, it features Bluetooth 5.0 with low-latency support and a 3.5mm audio output interface, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of devices.

The Redmi computer speakers also provide a visual experience with their light strip, offering five different styles of lighting effects. In the pickup rhythm mode, the DSP intelligently analyzes the music spectrum and synchronizes the light strip with the music, creating a dynamic and immersive visual experience.

Overall, the Redmi Desktop Speaker brings together aesthetics and functionality, promising an immersive audiovisual experience for desktop users. With its stylish design, impressive sound quality, versatile functionality, and advanced connectivity options, it is set to become a popular choice among users looking to enhance their desktop audio experience.