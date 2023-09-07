都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

ニュース

ポケモン GO トレーナー、ソロレイドでスキップできないタイマーに苦戦

Byマンフォ・ブレシア

7月2023日、XNUMX年
ポケモン GO トレーナー、ソロレイドでスキップできないタイマーに苦戦

Pokemon Go trainers have been faced with a challenging task in the recent Master Ball research, as they are required to win 60 Raids. However, the unskippable timer during solo raids has made this task particularly difficult for players.

In late July 2023, Niantic introduced a feature called “Ready to Raid”, allowing trainers to expedite the Raid timer countdown. Unfortunately, this feature does not apply to solo trainers, forcing them to endure the entire two-minute countdown.

The frustration was evident in a post on the Pokemon Go subreddit titled, “60 Raids requirement shows how brutal the unskippable timer can be for solo-raiding.” The original poster highlighted the challenge of waiting for two unskippable minutes to solo a one-star Wooper, which would normally take less than 10 seconds. They also emphasized that the time spent waiting for raids to start adds up and becomes a significant commitment over the course of completing 60 Raids.

Many solo raiders in the comments expressed their feelings of apprehension towards the 60 Raid requirement. Some mentioned the difficulty of balancing this task with other commitments, such as jobs and responsibilities. Trainers were frustrated that the “Ready to Raid” feature did not extend to solo players, as it could have alleviated some of the waiting time.

This limitation in the game feature has been a cause of frustration for the Pokemon Go community in the past. However, it remains uncertain if Niantic has any plans to address this issue in the future. Trainers have until November 21, 2023, to complete the Master Ball research in the ongoing Adventures Abound season.

Source: Philip Trahan, Pokemon Go subreddit

By マンフォ・ブレシア

関連のポスト

ニュース

グローバル LAN/WAN テスト装置の最新の進歩を探る

11月2023日、XNUMX年
ニュース

Android および iOS で WhatsApp にプロキシ サーバーを使用することの重要性

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー
ニュース

マイクロ LED: スマートフォンおよびタブレットのディスプレイ技術における次なる目玉

11月2023日、XNUMX年

あなたが逃しました

テクノロジー

Nokia G42 5G スマートフォン: 予算に優しい持続可能なオプション

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
テクノロジー

Honor が V パースコンセプトの発売日を発表

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
テクノロジー

Counter-Strike 2 の設定を最適化して入力遅延を軽減する

11月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
テクノロジー

IBM ソフトウェアでは、世界中のスタッフに週に少なくとも XNUMX 日はオフィスに戻ることを義務付けています

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント