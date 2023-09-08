都市生活

ゲーマー ポイント: お気に入りのゲームをプレイしながらお金を稼ぎましょう

Byガブリエル・ボータ

8月2023日、XNUMX年
Gamer Points, a Philippine startup, aims to revolutionize the gaming industry by providing a platform where gamers can passively earn real money while playing their favorite games. The ad-tech platform runs ads during opportune moments in gameplay, such as after beating a tough boss or wiping out all other players on the enemy team. These ads are designed to be unobtrusive and appear as notification-like pop-ups on the screen.

Co-founder Johannes Cortez came up with the idea during the pandemic when play-to-earn crypto games like Axie Infinity gained popularity. Cortez wanted to create a way for gamers to earn real money from the games they enjoy playing, without being limited to specific games like in Axie Infinity.

Gamer Points positions itself as a supplement to gamers’ gaming experiences, offering a nice-to-have bonus rather than something they are forced to engage with. The platform focuses on providing fun gameplay experiences while allowing players to earn money.

Using Gamer Points is simple. Gamers download and install the client, which runs in the background while they play supported games. Ads are automatically run during downtimes in gameplay. Currently, the client supports games like Dota 2 and CS:GO, but more games are expected to be added in the future.

Gamers can earn GP, the virtual currency on the platform, by simply watching ads that appear on their screens. They can earn even more by engaging with the ads, such as watching a video or converting a sale. Verified streamers can also broadcast their gameplay and increase their chances of engagement through a specialized chatbot.

The user-friendly platform also plans to offer valuable content for gamers, including tutorials and reviews of the latest games. Gamers can share original content and earn GP in exchange, creating a hub for user-generated content that benefits the gaming community.

Gamer Points is not a crypto token but a virtual currency within the platform that has an equivalent value to real money. Users can convert their GP into real-world money sent to their bank accounts or use it to purchase gaming goodies from the marketplace within the platform.

While currently only available for PC, Gamer Points has plans to launch console and mobile versions of the client. This innovative platform aims to make gaming not just a hobby but a productive and rewarding experience for gamers in the Philippines.

ソース：
– Rappler (source article)

