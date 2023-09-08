都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

ニュース

プラズマ処理によるチタンインプラント表面の親水性向上

Byガブリエル・ボータ

8月2023日、XNUMX年
プラズマ処理によるチタンインプラント表面の親水性向上

The surface coating of medical implants plays a crucial role in promoting bone growth and osseointegration. The traditional method for enhancing the titanium surface is through various coatings. However, over time, hydrocarbons can accumulate on the surface, making it hydrophobic and decreasing cell attachment.

To address this issue, researchers have explored the use of non-thermal atmospheric pressure plasma treatment to increase the hydrophilicity of titanium surfaces. In a study, four different types of surface coatings (grit blasting, micro arc oxidation, titanium plasma spray, and direct metal fabrication) were applied to titanium samples. These samples were then treated with plasma to analyze the effects on wettability, cell proliferation, and adhesion.

The results showed that plasma treatment significantly reduced the contact angle and carbon content on all surface types. This indicates an increase in hydrophilicity and removal of hydrocarbons from the surface. Confocal laser scanning microscopy revealed thicker cell layers on the plasma-treated samples, particularly in the titanium plasma spray and direct metal fabrication groups. Moreover, cell proliferation was significantly greater in the plasma-treated samples compared to the non-plasma-treated ones.

This study supports the hypothesis that plasma treatment can improve the osseointegration capacity of cementless implants. By increasing the hydrophilicity of the titanium surface, the attachment and proliferation of cells can be enhanced, leading to better bone growth. This research demonstrates the potential of plasma treatment as a cost-effective and efficient method for improving the performance of medical implants.

In conclusion, non-thermal atmospheric pressure plasma treatment offers a promising approach to enhance the hydrophilicity of titanium implant surfaces. Further studies and development in this area may lead to advancements in implant technology and improved patient outcomes.

ソース：
– [出典 1]
– [出典 2]
– [出典 3]

Note: URLs are not provided for the sources as per the instructions.

By ガブリエル・ボータ

関連のポスト

ニュース

グローバル LAN/WAN テスト装置の最新の進歩を探る

11月2023日、XNUMX年
ニュース

Android および iOS で WhatsApp にプロキシ サーバーを使用することの重要性

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー
ニュース

マイクロ LED: スマートフォンおよびタブレットのディスプレイ技術における次なる目玉

11月2023日、XNUMX年

あなたが逃しました

テクノロジー

Nokia G42 5G スマートフォン: 予算に優しい持続可能なオプション

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
テクノロジー

Honor が V パースコンセプトの発売日を発表

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
テクノロジー

Counter-Strike 2 の設定を最適化して入力遅延を軽減する

11月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
テクノロジー

IBM ソフトウェアでは、世界中のスタッフに週に少なくとも XNUMX 日はオフィスに戻ることを義務付けています

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント