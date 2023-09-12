都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

ニュース

NFT Gaming Co.が最初のゲーム「Space Striker AI」を発売

Byマンフォ・ブレシア

12月2023日、XNUMX年
Digital gaming platform The NFT Gaming Co. has announced its entry into the market with the release of its first game, “Space Striker AI,” available on Android and iOS devices. The company aims to bridge the gap between traditional gaming and Web 3 by developing casual games that incorporate novel features such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The CEO of The NFT Gaming Co., Vadim Mats, stated that their goal is to combine conventional digital games with unique in-game elements, including skins, characters, and experiences that can be created and minted as NFTs. By integrating blockchain technology into gaming, the company aims to offer users a new level of ownership and value for their in-game assets.

In addition to “Space Striker AI,” The NFT Gaming Co. has plans to release more games and revenue-generating applications in the near future. The company’s focus on creating innovative gaming experiences that leverage NFTs sets it apart from traditional game developers.

“Space Striker AI” can be downloaded from both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The NFT Gaming Co.’s entrance into the market has already received positive attention, with their Nasdaq-traded shares rising over 8% in pre-market activity.

As the gaming industry continues to evolve, the integration of NFTs and blockchain technology presents new opportunities for players to engage with games and own unique digital assets. The NFT Gaming Co.’s entrance into the market marks a significant step towards the mainstream adoption of NFTs in gaming.

定義：
– Non-fungible tokens (NFTs): Unique digital assets that represent ownership of a specific item or piece of content on the blockchain.
Sources: The NFT Gaming Co. press release, MT Newswires.

By マンフォ・ブレシア

