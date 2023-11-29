Netflix is set to shake up the gaming industry with its latest announcement to launch the highly-anticipated “Grand Theft Auto” trilogy. The streaming giant plans to add “Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition” to its growing catalog of mobile games on December 14. Netflix subscribers will be able to access the game on the App Store, Google Play, and the Netflix mobile app.

With this strategic move, Netflix aims to capitalize on the massive consumer spend in the gaming market, which is estimated at $140 billion globally, excluding China and Russia. By connecting members who are fans of specific intellectual properties (IPs) with games they love, Netflix believes it can leverage its current core film and series offerings to create a strong content category in gaming.

The “Grand Theft Auto” franchise, developed by Take-Two Interactive, is a highly acclaimed and iconic series in the gaming industry. With over 410 million units sold to date, it has garnered immense popularity and a dedicated fanbase. “Grand Theft Auto V” alone became the fastest retail property to reach $1 billion in sales, while its online counterpart continues to generate substantial revenue for the publisher.

While Netflix’s foray into gaming is promising, it faces tough competition from industry giants like Microsoft and Apple. Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard and the integration of its cloud-based Xbox Cloud Gaming platform have positioned the company as a formidable player in the mobile gaming industry. Apple’s App Store is also a key player, dominating the mobile gaming market.

To establish itself as a successful gaming option, Netflix will need to expand its library with a more extensive collection of titles. However, its strong brand recognition, existing subscriber base, and commitment to producing quality content may give it an advantage in attracting gamers.

FAQ：

Q: When will the “Grand Theft Auto” trilogy be available on Netflix?

A: The trilogy will launch on December 14 for Netflix subscribers on the App Store, Google Play, and in the Netflix mobile app.

Q: How successful is the “Grand Theft Auto” franchise?

A: The franchise has sold over 410 million units and “Grand Theft Auto V” holds the record as the fastest retail property to reach $1 billion in sales.

Q: Who are Netflix’s competitors in the gaming industry?

A: Netflix faces strong competition from Microsoft, which recently acquired Activision Blizzard, and Apple, with its dominant App Store in the mobile gaming market.

Q: What does Netflix aim to achieve with its gaming ambitions?

A: Netflix aims to create a strong content category in gaming by leveraging its current core film and series offerings and connecting fans of specific IPs with games they love.