都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

ニュース

植物の葉の進化とフィボナッチ螺旋に関する新たな洞察

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

7月2023日、XNUMX年
植物の葉の進化とフィボナッチ螺旋に関する新たな洞察

A recent study on a 407-million-year-old plant fossil has revolutionized our understanding of leaf evolution and the famous mathematical pattern known as Fibonacci spirals. The findings challenge the long-held belief that the spiral configurations observed in contemporary plants were prevalent in the earliest terrestrial plants.

Contrary to previous theories, the ancient plants exhibited a different type of spiral arrangement, indicating that plant leaf spirals evolved down two separate evolutionary paths. This discovery sheds light on the diverse evolutionary history of plant leaf spirals and suggests that the typical Fibonacci spirals seen in nature today were not present in the earliest land plants.

The study, led by the University of Edinburgh, utilized digital reconstruction techniques to create 3D models of leafy shoots in the fossilized clubmoss Asteroxylon mackiei. This exceptionally preserved fossil was found in the Rhynie chert, a Scottish sedimentary deposit known for its evidence of early ecosystems.

The researchers discovered that the leaves and reproductive structures of Asteroxylon mackiei were most commonly arranged in non-Fibonacci spirals, a pattern that is rare in contemporary plants. This finding challenges the assumption that Fibonacci spirals were ancient features that became highly conserved in plants.

The 3D model of Asteroxylon mackiei, created in collaboration with digital artist Matt Humpage using digital rendering and 3D printing, provides a unique opportunity to examine leaf arrangement in a 407-million-year-old plant. The research highlights the significance of technological advancements and how they contribute to our understanding of plant evolution.

The study has broader implications for the understanding of Fibonacci spirals in land plants. It suggests that non-Fibonacci spirals were common in ancient clubmosses and that the evolution of leaf spirals diverged into two separate paths. This challenges the assumption that Fibonacci spirals are universal in plants.

Further research in leaf evolution and the evolutionary history of Fibonacci spirals in plants will contribute to a more comprehensive understanding of the remarkable patterns observed in nature.

ソース：
– “Leaves and sporangia developed in rare non-Fibonacci spirals in early leafy plants” by Holly-Anne Turner, Matthew Humpage, Hans Kerp, and Alexander J. Hetherington, Science (DOI: 10.1126/science.adg4014).
– University of Edinburgh: https://www.ed.ac.uk/news/2023/ancient-plant-fossil-reshapes-our-understanding-of

By ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

関連のポスト

ニュース

グローバル LAN/WAN テスト装置の最新の進歩を探る

11月2023日、XNUMX年
ニュース

Android および iOS で WhatsApp にプロキシ サーバーを使用することの重要性

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー
ニュース

マイクロ LED: スマートフォンおよびタブレットのディスプレイ技術における次なる目玉

11月2023日、XNUMX年

あなたが逃しました

テクノロジー

Nokia G42 5G スマートフォン: 予算に優しい持続可能なオプション

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
テクノロジー

Honor が V パースコンセプトの発売日を発表

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
テクノロジー

Counter-Strike 2 の設定を最適化して入力遅延を軽減する

11月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
テクノロジー

IBM ソフトウェアでは、世界中のスタッフに週に少なくとも XNUMX 日はオフィスに戻ることを義務付けています

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント