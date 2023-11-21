Mortal Kombat 1 でスキンのロックを解除する新しい方法: プレイヤーは日付操作を利用

In the world of video games, players always find innovative ways to navigate challenges and unlock hidden content. Mortal Kombat 1, the latest installment in the iconic fighting game series, is no exception. Recently, players have discovered a unique technique to access previously unavailable skins without having to pay for them.

The developers at NetherRealm had introduced certain skins as part of the Invasions mode in Season 1. These skins were initially only obtainable through gameplay. However, they were recently made available for purchase using the in-game currency, Dragon Krystals. This move sparked backlash from the community, as players were led to believe that these skins would return only in future seasons.

In a surprising turn of events, Mortal Kombat 1 players figured out a way to bypass the purchase and unlock these coveted skins for free. By manipulating the date settings on their consoles, players were able to make the Season 1 skins accessible. They simply had to change the console’s date to a time before November 11, load up the game, purchase the desired skins, and then revert the date back to the present. This exploit allowed players to keep the skins without spending any currency.

The discovery of this date manipulation exploit quickly spread through social media platforms such as Twitter and Reddit. Players shared their success stories and warned others not to spend their hard-earned currency on these skins, as they could easily unlock them by exploiting the date settings.

FAQ：

Q: Can I use this exploit on any gaming platform?

A: The exploit has been confirmed to work on PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch consoles.

Q: Will using this exploit impact my gameplay experience?

A: While the exploit itself does not affect gameplay, it may undermine the developers’ monetization strategy and the integrity of the in-game economy.

Q: Will NetherRealm patch this exploit?

A: It is highly likely that the developers will address this issue with a hotfix or emergency patch in order to maintain the integrity of their monetization plan.

As players continue to uncover new techniques and secrets within Mortal Kombat 1, the game remains a dynamic and evolving experience. The excitement surrounding these discoveries highlights the passionate and resourceful nature of the gaming community.

