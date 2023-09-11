都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

ニュース

Microsoft Edge の画面分割機能に新しい縦型レイアウトが追加されました

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

11月2023日、XNUMX年
Microsoft Edge の画面分割機能に新しい縦型レイアウトが追加されました

Microsoft Edge’s Split Screen feature, which allows users to view two websites side-by-side in a single browser window, is getting a major upgrade. Previously, users could only use a horizontal layout, but now they have the option to choose a vertical layout as well, thanks to the latest Canary builds of the browser.

The new layout is available alongside the existing horizontal layout, and users can easily switch between the two by clicking a three-dot button. They can also resize the screens by dragging a divider. This enhancement provides more flexibility and allows users to customize their browsing experience to their preferences.

In addition to the new layout, Microsoft is also making improvements to the Split Screen feature’s usability. Soon, users will have the option to choose whether links open in the secondary tab or the current one. This will be particularly helpful for those who want to manage their browsing in a more organized and efficient manner.

To guide users in understanding the feature’s behavior, Microsoft will include extra graphics that explain the functionality of each option. This will ensure that users can make informed decisions and utilize the feature to its fullest potential.

Microsoft recommends a few tips and tricks to maximize the benefits of the Split Screen feature. Users can easily navigate between sites by using drag and drop functionality, even when the “Open link in current tab” option is selected. They can also adjust the size of the split screens using the slider in between the screens.

By utilizing the Split Screen feature, users can embrace multitasking and boost their productivity. Tasks such as price comparison or using a thesaurus while writing an essay become seamless and efficient. The combination of possibilities is endless.

If you’re eager to try out the updated Split Screen feature in Microsoft Edge Canary, you can visit the official Edge Insider website. However, it’s important to note that preview builds can be unstable, so it’s recommended to run the Canary version alongside the stable release of your preferred browser.

ソース：
– X user on Twitter
– Microsoft Insider website

By ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

関連のポスト

ニュース

Wordle レビュー: パズル Wordle 819 の分析

16月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア
ニュース

古代の細菌は407億XNUMX万年以上前に初めて陸地に定着した

16月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー
ニュース

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) と Samsung HW-S60B サウンドバーの比較

16月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

あなたが逃しました

科学

黒人科学者が多様性を高める最先端の研究で助成金を受け取る

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

NASA、OSIRIS-RExミッション帰還をストリーミング配信へ

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

ヘビの飼い主への警告: ペットに対して責任を持ちましょう

19月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

NASAの探査機「キュリオシティ」が火星のゲディス渓谷尾根に到達

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント