都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

ニュース

Microsoft、顧客の懸念に対処するために Copilot の著作権への取り組みを発表

Byガブリエル・ボータ

8月2023日、XNUMX年
Microsoft、顧客の懸念に対処するために Copilot の著作権への取り組みを発表

Microsoft has announced their new Copilot Copyright Commitment to address customer concerns about the risk of intellectual property (IP) infringement claims when using the output generated by generative AI. The commitment extends Microsoft’s existing intellectual property indemnity support to commercial Copilot services and assures customers that Microsoft will assume responsibility for any potential legal risks associated with copyright claims.

The commitment reaffirms Microsoft’s philosophy of standing behind their customers when they use their products. The company believes that if the use of their Copilots creates legal issues, it should be their problem, not the customers’. They have a long-standing history of defending their customers against patent claims, and by expanding their defense obligations to cover copyright claims relating to Copilots, they aim to address the concerns of authors and ensure the responsible and ethical use of AI.

To respect authors’ copyrights, Microsoft has built important guardrails into their Copilots. These include filters and other technologies designed to reduce the likelihood of returning infringing content. Customers are required to use these technologies, creating incentives for better copyright compliance.

The Copilot Copyright Commitment covers paid versions of Microsoft commercial Copilot services such as Microsoft 365 Copilot and GitHub Copilot. However, there are important conditions to the program to prevent intentional misuse and the generation of harmful content. Customers must use the content filters and safety systems built into the product, and they must not attempt to generate infringing materials.

Microsoft’s commitment to addressing copyright concerns is just the beginning of their efforts to ensure AI advances the spread of knowledge while protecting the rights of creators. They recognize the challenges and risks associated with AI and pledge to work with stakeholders from the tech industry, authors, artists, government officials, academia, and civil society to address these concerns and find solutions.

Overall, Microsoft’s Copilot Copyright Commitment provides assurance to commercial customers that they can use Copilot services and the output they generate without worrying about copyright claims, with Microsoft taking responsibility for any legal risks involved.

ソース：

– Microsoft Copilot Copyright Commitment

By ガブリエル・ボータ

関連のポスト

ニュース

表面処理の未来: 世界的な床研削盤技術の進歩

11月2023日、XNUMX年
ニュース

世界のテクノロジー産業に対するナノ触媒の影響: 包括的なレポート

11月2023日、XNUMX年
ニュース

物理学の限界: 予測不可能なことを予測する

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ

あなたが逃しました

ニュース

表面処理の未来: 世界的な床研削盤技術の進歩

11月2023日、XNUMX年 0のコメント
テクノロジー

Apple、iPhone 15 で USB-C に切り替える: 強制的な措置だがメリットもある

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
テクノロジー

ショウガ：便秘の自然療法

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
テクノロジー

Starfield が公式にサポートする MOD が 2024 年に登場

11月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント