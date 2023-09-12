都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

ニュース

「元学士のマッティ・JがALDIの慈善団体の初代最高梱包責任者に就任」

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

12月2023日、XNUMX年
「元学士のマッティ・JがALDIの慈善団体の初代最高梱包責任者に就任」

TV personality Matthew Johnson, popularly known as Matty J, has been selected as ALDI Australia’s first Chief Packing Officer (CPO). In this role, Matty J will lead ALDI’s inaugural bag packing service, with all proceeds going towards the Australian children’s cancer charity, Camp Quality.

Customers can choose the $2 VIPacking service, which allows them to relax while Matty J and other bag packers handle their groceries. They will also be served coffee in-store while they wait. The bag packing service will take place at ALDI’s Brookvale store in Sydney on Saturday, September 16, starting at 8:30 am.

ALDI has been supporting Camp Quality since 2020 and has donated over $5.3 million to the charity, enabling more than 5,662 children affected by cancer to participate in recreational programs. To further assist the charity, ALDI will match all customer donations made in-store or online up to the value of $100,000.

Matty J expressed his excitement and gratitude for being chosen as the CPO, stating, “I like to think I have a certain skill when it comes to packing groceries, but I’ve been brushing up on my speed, agility, and technique, and am looking forward to packing as many bags as I can for this great cause.”

ALDI Managing Director in NSW, Alex Foster, emphasized the importance of Matty J respecting the “golden rules of packing” such as placing heavy items at the bottom and lighter items on top, and ensuring that fragile items like bread are not squashed.

Additionally, Camp Quality merchandise, such as T-shirts, hats, sunglasses, water bottles, and wrapping paper, will be available for purchase at ALDI stores next week. All funds raised from these sales will contribute to recreational programs for children with cancer.

Overall, Matty J’s participation as ALDI’s CPO and the bag packing service aim to raise funds for Camp Quality and provide support, respite, and fun experiences for children facing cancer, ensuring they can navigate their journey with specialized care, a supportive community, and age-appropriate educational programs.

ソース：
– “Former Bachelor’s chief officer role” ALDI Newsroom
– “ALDI partners with Camp Quality” ALDI Newsroom

By ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

関連のポスト

ニュース

Wordle レビュー: パズル Wordle 819 の分析

16月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア
ニュース

古代の細菌は407億XNUMX万年以上前に初めて陸地に定着した

16月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー
ニュース

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) と Samsung HW-S60B サウンドバーの比較

16月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

あなたが逃しました

科学

ティム・ピークと一緒に宇宙の秘密を探る

19月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

ネアンデルタール人から受け継いだ遺伝子が重症新型コロナウイルス感染症のリスクを高める、研究結果

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

絶滅の擁護：ネアンデルタール人の尊厳

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

古代の起源: 私たちの過去の謎を解明する

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント