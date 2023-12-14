移民危機をめぐって知事と市長が衝突し緊張が高まる

In a recent development, tensions have erupted between Governor JB Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson in Chicago as they face the ongoing migrant crisis. The clash stemmed from the governor’s decision to scrap the city’s plans to build a migrant camp in Brighton Park due to serious environmental concerns. This move has left the city scrambling to find alternate solutions for housing migrants before winter sets in.

The state’s decision came after halting work at the site and conducting a thorough review of a 700-page environmental impact report released by the city. The report highlighted the presence of mercury in the soil, which the city claimed had been removed, and suggested that other issues had been addressed by covering them with crushed gravel. However, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency deemed the chosen site inadequate in reducing the risks of human exposure to environmental conditions.

Governor Pritzker emphasized that housing families on a site with lingering environmental concerns was not an option. He reiterated his commitment to a data-driven plan to improve the asylum seeker response and expressed a desire to work with the City of Chicago to expand available shelter options throughout the winter.

The clash between the governor and mayor reflects a growing urgency to find suitable housing solutions for migrants in Chicago. Mayor Johnson, in response to the setback, has promised to develop a more formal plan to accommodate migrants currently staying in Chicago police stations. However, as temperatures drop and time runs out, the need for swift action becomes increasingly critical.

The relationship between Governor Pritzker and Mayor Johnson has been strained by this recent disagreement. The state’s decision has raised questions about the initial assessment process, with Mayor Johnson pointing out that the State of Illinois was aware of the assessment and proceeded with building the camp on the site in question. The clash underscores the challenges faced by local and state authorities in addressing the complex issue of migration and highlights the urgency to find sustainable solutions.