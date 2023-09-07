都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

ニュース

日本、X線望遠鏡と月着陸船を搭載したロケットを打ち上げ

Byガブリエル・ボータ

7月2023日、XNUMX年
日本、X線望遠鏡と月着陸船を搭載したロケットを打ち上げ

Japan successfully launched a rocket from the Tanegashima Space Center on Thursday, carrying an X-ray telescope and a small lunar lander. The launch was broadcast via live video by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).

The X-ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission (XRISM) satellite was placed into orbit around Earth approximately thirteen minutes after the launch. XRISM will measure the speed and composition of celestial objects, aiding in the study of how these objects were formed and contributing to our understanding of the origins of the universe.

JAXA and NASA will work together to study the strength of light at different wavelengths, the temperature of celestial bodies, as well as their shapes and brightness. The mission aims to provide valuable insight into the properties of hot plasma, which can be utilized in various applications such as wound healing, computer chip manufacturing, and environmental cleaning.

Accompanying the X-ray telescope is the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM), a lightweight lunar lander. SLIM successfully separated from the rocket and is expected to attempt a landing on the moon early next year.

JAXA is developing “pinpoint landing technology” to improve the accuracy of lunar landings and future probes. The Smart Lander is designed to land within approximately 100 meters of its intended target, allowing for safer landings and more precise exploration.

This launch comes at a time when countries around the world are once again focusing on lunar exploration. So far, only the United States, Russia, China, and India have successfully landed on the moon. Last month, India’s spacecraft successfully landed near the moon’s south pole, while a Russian attempt to return to the moon failed. Earlier this year, a Japanese private company crashed a lander during an attempted moon landing.

Source: The Associated Press via AP News

By ガブリエル・ボータ

関連のポスト

ニュース

Lava、2HzディスプレイとUnisocプロセッサを搭載したBlaze 90 Proスマートフォンを発表

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー
ニュース

アンドロメダ星座: 冬の観察者の楽しみ

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー
ニュース

5G からモバイル衛星まで: 2020 年の世界の通信を再定義するテクノロジー

11月2023日、XNUMX年

あなたが逃しました

テクノロジー

Google、Chrome デスクトップの刷新されたデザインと強化されたセキュリティ機能を発表

11月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
ニュース

Lava、2HzディスプレイとUnisocプロセッサを搭載したBlaze 90 Proスマートフォンを発表

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
テクノロジー

デジタル家庭内虐待: コントロールと危害を与えるためにテクノロジーがどのように悪用されるか

11月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
テクノロジー

スターフィールドのプレイヤーが敵の AI を出し抜く無敵の船の設計を発見

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント