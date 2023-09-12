都市生活

AppleのXNUMX月のイベントでiPhone、AirPods、Apple Watchのアップデートが明らかに

Byロバート・アンドリュー

12月2023日、XNUMX年
During Apple’s highly anticipated September 12th event, the focus was primarily on the launch of the new iPhone 15. However, Apple also unveiled updates to other products, including the AirPods and Apple Watch lineup.

One of the major updates rumored to come with the iPhone 15 lineup is the addition of USB-C. This means that the new iPhones will finally switch to the widely used USB-C standard, replacing Apple’s proprietary Lightning connector. This change is in compliance with the European Union’s upcoming regulations. The iPhone 15 is priced starting at $799 for a 128GB model, while the iPhone 15 Plus starts at $899 for a 128GB version.

In addition to the iPhone updates, Apple announced that the AirPods Pro will now come with a USB-C charging case. This aligns with Apple’s gradual shift towards using the USB-C connector across its devices, including the Mac, iPad, and accessories like the Apple TV 4K remote control. Apple also introduced a revised pair of its wired EarPods that include USB-C.

The Apple Watch lineup also received some updates, with rumors suggesting a darker titanium case for the flagship Watch Ultra 2 and an updated S9 chip for the Watch Series 9. Apple showcased new FineWoven bands made from a soft fabric material called microtwill. These bands will be available in various colors and serve as a replacement for the declining quality leather offerings.

Overall, Apple’s September event showcased a range of updates and new features for its products. From the addition of USB-C to the iPhone 15 lineup to the introduction of FineWoven bands for the Apple Watch, Apple continues to innovate and improve its devices.

定義：
– USB-C: A universal connector standard that allows for charging, data transfer, and audio/video output.
– Lightning connector: Apple’s proprietary connector used for charging and data transfer on Apple devices.
– FineWoven: A soft fabric material introduced by Apple as a replacement for leather on Apple Watch bands and iPhone cases.

By ロバート・アンドリュー

