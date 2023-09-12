都市生活

熱風を飲料水に変える: 水の採取における新たな画期的な進歩

Byマンフォ・ブレシア

12月2023日、XNUMX年
Researchers at the University of Texas at Austin have made significant progress in the quest to create a solution for water scarcity. In their latest research, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, they have developed a molecularly engineered hydrogel capable of extracting clean drinking water from hot air using only solar energy.

The hydrogel allows water to be extracted rapidly and efficiently from the atmosphere, even in temperatures as high as 104 degrees Fahrenheit, making it suitable for areas experiencing excess heat and limited access to clean water. With this technology, individuals would be able to retrieve water simply by placing a device outdoors, without the need for additional energy consumption.

The hydrogel can produce between 3.5 and 7 kilograms of water per kilogram of gel material, depending on humidity levels. What sets this research apart is the adaptability of the hydrogel into microgels, which greatly enhances the speed and efficiency of water capture and release. By transforming the hydrogel into micro-sized particles, the researchers have developed a highly efficient sorbent that can significantly increase water production through multiple daily cycles.

Scaling up the technology is the next important step. The researchers intend to turn their findings into a low-cost, portable solution for creating clean drinking water that can be utilized worldwide. This development could be life-changing for populations lacking basic access to clean water, such as in Ethiopia, where nearly 60% of the population faces this challenge.

Future plans for the technology include optimizing the engineering of the microgels to improve efficiency further. The researchers are also exploring the use of organic materials to reduce production costs. However, challenges remain in scaling the sorbent production and ensuring the product’s durability. Additionally, efforts are underway to create portable versions of the device for various application scenarios.

This breakthrough has the potential to provide a beacon of hope for regions affected by water scarcity. The ability to turn hot air into drinking water using solar energy brings us one step closer to a sustainable solution that can alleviate water shortage problems worldwide.

ソース：
米国科学アカデミー紀要

