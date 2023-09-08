都市生活

Honor 90 Lite レビュー: 格安スマートフォンの候補

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

8月2023日、XNUMX年
The Honor 90 Lite may not have much direct competition, but it holds its own as a sub-£250 smartphone. As Honor’s budget sub-brand, the Honor 90 Lite maintains the company’s tradition of delivering affordable phones. With a 6.7-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display featuring a 90Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage, it offers a modest but capable specification.

The Honor 90 Lite impresses with its 100MP main camera and 5MP ultrawide sensor, as well as its 16MP selfie camera. The design is sleek and well-built, with a slim 7.5mm-thick plastic body and a unique camera module featuring an interesting Venn diagram-like motif. The phone also features a reliable biometric authentication power button.

In terms of display, the Honor 90 Lite offers a 6.7-inch IPS LCD with an FHD+ resolution. While it may not be as outstanding as OLED panels found in its class, it still performs well, with a high gamut coverage and a solid Delta E rating. The choice of a 90Hz refresh rate may be disappointing to some, considering other phones in the same price range offer 120Hz, but it is still a minor drawback.

At a launch price of £250 for 256GB of storage, the Honor 90 Lite offers great value for money. With minimal competition in its price range, it stands out as an appealing option for budget-conscious consumers. Alternatives such as the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and the Oppo A78 5G fall short on key specs, while higher-priced models like the Motorola Moto G73 5G and the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G offer additional features at a higher cost.

定義：
– IPS LCD: In-Plane Switching Liquid Crystal Display, a type of LCD display technology known for its wide viewing angles and accurate color reproduction.
– Refresh Rate: The number of times per second that a display updates its image. Higher refresh rates generally result in smoother motion on the screen.
– Delta E: A metric used to measure color accuracy, with lower Delta E values indicating more accurate colors.
– Biometric Authentication: The use of a person’s unique physical or behavioral characteristics, such as fingerprints or facial features, to verify their identity.

